Apple : Bans Facebook App in Escalating Privacy Fight

By Yoree Koh

Apple Inc. banned a Facebook Inc. research app for breaking its rules around data collection, in an escalating battle between the tech giants over user privacy.

Apple said it revoked Facebook's permission to maintain a research app that had targeted teens and young adults, paying them $20 a month to suck up their data and track their activity across different apps and web browsers. The tech news site TechCrunch reported on the Facebook research program on Tuesday.

Apple said in a statement that Facebook distributed the app through a developer program that was designed for internal functions within companies, rather than consumer-facing. As such, Facebook's action marked a "clear breach" of Apple's policies, the statement said.

Apple on Wednesday also shut down a number of internal apps used by Facebook employees, a move that is likely causing disruption within the company because of its heavy reliance on communicating via these apps. The internal apps, called "dogfood," include employee-only versions of Facebook Messenger, Workplace and Instagram.

Facebook's research effort, aimed at users between ages 13 and 35, has been operating since 2016, TechCrunch reported. That predates the Cambridge Analytica scandal -- in which user data was inappropriately shared with an outside political research firm -- that has led to an increased focus on Facebook's privacy practices and calls for government regulation of big tech companies. Once downloaded, the research app gained access to an enormous amount of user data that include private messages on social media, chat history, emails and web searches.

Facebook told TechCrunch the program was standard market research and all of the data collection was fully disclosed to participants. Teenagers were required to submit parental consent forms before signing up.

A Facebook spokeswoman on Wednesday confirmed that the company's internal apps were affected by Apple's decision but declined to comment further on the research program.

This isn't the first time Facebook's surreptitious data collection has landed it in hot water with Apple. Facebook pulled Onavo Protect, its data-security app, from the App Store last August. Facebook used the data gathered through the app to track rivals and investigate new product categories. It proved useful: Onavo informed Facebook's $19 billion decision to purchase WhatsApp after it saw the volume of messages exchanged on the private messaging app versus its own messenger product.

Lawmakers, who have been keeping a close eye on Facebook's approach to user privacy and data collection since Cambridge Analytica, are already weighing in. Senator Edward J. Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, said it "is inherently manipulative to offer teens money in exchange for their personal information."

Facebook and Apple have sparred publicly over their approach to data privacy. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook last year was critical of Facebook's practices and contrasted them with Apple's, which he said were more respectful of users' privacy. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg called the remarks "extremely glib" and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said she and Mr. Zuckerberg strongly disagreed with Mr. Cook's characterization of Facebook.

Apple this week dealt with its own privacy snafu, when a bug in its FaceTime video-chat system allowed callers to eavesdrop on users of iPhones, iPads and Macs. Apple disabled the Group FaceTime feature that was linked to the security bug. A spokeswoman said the company was aware of the issue, and expected to release a software fix this week.

--Tripp Mickle contributed to this article.

Write to Yoree Koh at yoree.koh@wsj.com