Apple

APPLE (AAPL)
Apple Blocks Certain Google Pre-Release Apps -Reports

01/31/2019 | 05:51pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

--Apple Inc. (AAPL) has blocked Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google from running certain internal apps, The Verge and Bloomberg reported Thursday.

--According to The Verge, a person familiar with the situation said pre-release beta apps of Google Maps and Hangouts have stopped working.

--A Google spokeperson told The Verge "we're working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon."

https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/31/18205795/apple-google-blocked-internal-ios-apps-developer-certificate and https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-31/apple-is-said-to-take-action-on-google-apps-following-facebook?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.54% 1125.89 Delayed Quote.5.07%
APPLE 0.72% 166.44 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
FACEBOOK 10.82% 166.69 Delayed Quote.14.75%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 63 235 M
Net income 2019 53 300 M
Finance 2019 107 B
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 14,31
P/E ratio 2020 12,63
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 784 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-1.94%784 177
MEITU INC--.--%1 396
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%228
DORO AB9.52%100
DIGIA OYJ1.05%89
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%67
