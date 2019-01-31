Apple Blocks Certain Google Pre-Release Apps -Reports

By Josh Beckerman



--Apple Inc. (AAPL) has blocked Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google from running certain internal apps, The Verge and Bloomberg reported Thursday.

--According to The Verge, a person familiar with the situation said pre-release beta apps of Google Maps and Hangouts have stopped working.

--A Google spokeperson told The Verge "we're working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon."

https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/31/18205795/apple-google-blocked-internal-ios-apps-developer-certificate and https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-31/apple-is-said-to-take-action-on-google-apps-following-facebook?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com