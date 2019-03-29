Apple : Cancels AirPower Charging Pad

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. on Friday said it has canceled its wireless charging mat called AirPower, marking the rare cancellation of a product the company had promised customers nearly two years ago.

AirPower was pitched as a single pad that could charge an iPhone, smartwatch and AirPods wireless earbuds. Apple first revealed the product in September 2017 and promised to begin shipping it in 2018, but performance issues in the product-development process delayed its release.

In canceling the project, Apple hardware chief Dan Riccio said in a statement that AirPower failed to "achieve our high standards." TechCrunch earlier reported on AirPower's cancellation.

Under Chief Executive Tim Cook, Apple has struggled to ship products when promised. The company's wireless AirPods earbuds were delayed in 2016, and it failed to release its HomePod smart speaker ahead of the Christmas holidays in 2017.

AirPower would have been the most delayed product of Mr. Cook's tenure as CEO, which began in 2011. It was announced more than 500 days ago and was already three months behind Apple's promised ship date of 2018.