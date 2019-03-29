Log in
Apple : Cancels AirPower Charging Pad

03/29/2019

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. on Friday said it has canceled its wireless charging mat called AirPower, marking the rare cancellation of a product the company had promised customers nearly two years ago.

AirPower was pitched as a single pad that could charge an iPhone, smartwatch and AirPods wireless earbuds. Apple first revealed the product in September 2017 and promised to begin shipping it in 2018, but performance issues in the product-development process delayed its release.

In canceling the project, Apple hardware chief Dan Riccio said in a statement that AirPower failed to "achieve our high standards." TechCrunch earlier reported on AirPower's cancellation.

Under Chief Executive Tim Cook, Apple has struggled to ship products when promised. The company's wireless AirPods earbuds were delayed in 2016, and it failed to release its HomePod smart speaker ahead of the Christmas holidays in 2017.

AirPower would have been the most delayed product of Mr. Cook's tenure as CEO, which began in 2011. It was announced more than 500 days ago and was already three months behind Apple's promised ship date of 2018.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 702 M
Net income 2019 52 990 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 16,58
P/E ratio 2020 14,75
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
Capitalization 890 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE19.64%889 868
XIAOMI CORP--.--%37 273
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD39.85%2 801
MEITU INC--.--%1 960
DORO AB4.98%93
DIGIA OYJ-10.88%77
