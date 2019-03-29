Apple : Cancels AirPower Charging Pad--Update

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. canceled a wireless-charging mat called AirPower that it announced with fanfare 18 months ago but never delivered -- a rare about-face that follows other missteps in its hardware business.

Apple hardware chief Dan Riccio, announcing the decision in a statement Friday, apologized to customers and said the company made the decision because it concluded that AirPower wouldn't be able to "achieve our high standards."

The move is an embarrassment for a company known for its technical prowess and carefully choreographed product launches. First announced in September 2017, AirPower was pitched as a single pad that could charge an iPhone, smartwatch and AirPods wireless earbuds simultaneously. Phil Schiller, Apple's top marketing executive, noted at the time that making such a multi-device charging product was technically difficult but said, "Our team knows how to do this."

Apple said AirPower would begin shipping in 2018, but performance issues in the product-development process delayed its release. Still, the decision to drop AirPower appears to have been rather sudden.

Apple approved production of the AirPower earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported recently, citing people familiar with the matter. And labels on the box of the newest version of its AirPods with wireless charging, which hit stores this week, say that the device "works with Airpower."

A person familiar with the situation said Apple abruptly canceled the charging mat after determining that the cost of production was too great, the pad had issues with overheating and it couldn't reliably charge every device, particularly the Apple Watch.

Apple declined to comment beyond its statement. TechCrunch earlier reported on AirPower's cancellation.

Chief Executive Tim Cook originally made his name at Apple as an operations whiz, but the company has struggled to ship other products on time since he took over in 2011. The first version of AirPods was delayed in 2016, and Apple failed to release its HomePod smart speaker ahead of the Christmas holidays in 2017.

In addition to struggling to ship some products on time, Apple has faced increased criticism from customers over the quality of new products. It has apologized for keyboard problems with its MacBook laptops, which have triggered consumer lawsuits. And last year the company offered discounts on battery replacements for iPhones after a software update throttled iPhones with older batteries.

AirPower was marred by problems from its inception, according to people familiar with the effort.

The company's industrial-design team pictured it as a decorative piece of technology that could sit atop a bedroom dresser and be a resting place for gadgets at the end of a workday. To achieve that, the engineering team planned to stack more than 20 charging coils inside a white pad, these people said. However, it proved difficult to line up the coils in the pad with the coils inside an iPhone, smartwatch or AirPods to get a full charge.

In addition to those troubles, Apple also had to troubleshoot other issues, including what would happen if loose change came into contact with the electrical currents in the pad, these people and analysts said.

Apple ultimately opted to cancel the project rather than release a product that might have had performance issues, the people said.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com