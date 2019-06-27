Apple : Chief Design Officer Sir Jony Ive to Form Independent Company -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



Apple Inc. (AAPL) said its chief design officer, Sir Jony Ive, will leave Apple later this year to form an independent design company, with Apple being one of its primary clients.

Apple said design team leaders Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design, will report to Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

Meanwhile, Apple named Sabih Khan senior vice president of operations. He will be in charge of global supply chain, "ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfillment functions," and the supplier responsibility programs.

