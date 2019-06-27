Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Chief Design Officer Sir Jony Ive to Form Independent Company -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Apple Inc. (AAPL) said its chief design officer, Sir Jony Ive, will leave Apple later this year to form an independent design company, with Apple being one of its primary clients.

Apple said design team leaders Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design, will report to Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

Meanwhile, Apple named Sabih Khan senior vice president of operations. He will be in charge of global supply chain, "ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfillment functions," and the supplier responsibility programs.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
05:33pAPPLE : Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple
AQ
05:30pAPPLE : Jony Ive, iPhone designer, to leave Apple and form own design company
RE
05:15pAPPLE : Chief Design Officer Sir Jony Ive to Form Independent Company -- Update
DJ
05:11pAPPLE : Chief Design Officer Sir Jony Ive to Form Independent Company
DJ
04:51pAPPLE : Jony Ive to Form Independent Design Company with Apple as Client
BU
04:51pAPPLE : Names Sabih Khan Senior Vice President of Operations
BU
01:59pJapan Display to receive $100 million investment from Apple as part of bailou..
RE
01:36pJapan Display to receive $100 million investment from Apple as part of bailou..
RE
12:15pAPPLE : recalls some MacBook Pro laptops due to fire hazard
AQ
11:19aAPPLE : Recalls 432,000 MacBook Pro Laptops Due to Faulty Batteries
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 453 M
Net income 2019 53 283 M
Finance 2019 99 072 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,80
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 919 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE26.66%919 295
XIAOMI CORP--.--%30 159
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD57.08%3 074
MEITU INC--.--%1 359
DIGIA OYJ9.12%94
DORO AB-2.05%86
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About