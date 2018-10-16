Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple 'Deeply Apologetic' Over Account Hacks in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

By Yoko Kubota

BEIJING-- Apple apologized over the hacking of some Chinese accounts in phishing scams, almost a week after it emerged that stolen Apple IDs had been used to swipe customer funds.

In its English statement Tuesday, Apple said it found "a small number of our users' accounts" had been accessed through phishing scams. "We are deeply apologetic about the inconvenience caused to our customers by these phishing scams," Apple said in its Chinese statement.

The incident came to light last week when Chinese mobile-payment giants Alipay and WeChat Pay said some customers had lost money.

The victims of the scams, Apple said Tuesday, hadn't enabled so-called two-factor authentication--a setting that requires a user to log in with a password and a freshly-generated code to verify their identity.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based company didn't specify how many users were hit or how much money was stolen, nor did it offer details about how the hackers acquired the users' Apple IDs and passwords. To help prevent unauthorized access to their accounts, Apple said, people should enable two-factor authentication.

An Apple ID refers to the account used to access Apple services such as its App Store and iCloud. It includes information such as the user's email address, password and payment details, according to Apple's website.

China is a key market for Apple and the fraud is the latest challenge it is facing in an area where its share of the smartphone market has been treading water.

As the U.S.-China trade battle escalates, Apple is particularly exposed--most of its products are assembled in China. Still, it has so far avoided a major hit and there have been no signs of boycotts of American goods, though some major U.S. brands are vulnerable should tensions ramp up.

The hacking incident received broad media coverage in China, including detailed reports by state broadcaster CCTV that included victims saying they lost money to App Store purchases they didn't make. The broadcaster urged the companies to be more responsive.

Many consumers in China connect their Apple accounts to online-payment systems, including those run by Alipay, the payments affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and WeChat Pay, owned by rival Tencent Holdings Ltd.

A spokesman for Alipay, owned by Ant Financial Services Group, said the company had no additional comments beyond the previous online warning. Tencent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple has come under recent scrutiny in China over its approach to data privacy and security. In February, Apple started shifting the iCloud accounts of its China-based customers to the servers of a state-owned local partner, a move made to comply with Chinese law. It has also said it would store the encryption keys for those accounts in a secure location in China while retaining control over them.

Yang Jie in Beijing and Stella Yifan Xie in Hong Kong contributed to this article.

Write to Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -2.13% 144.16 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
APPLE -2.14% 217.36 Delayed Quote.31.25%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.94% 282.8 End-of-day quote.-30.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:11pApple 'Deeply Apologetic' Over Account Hacks in China
DJ
12:27pAPPLE : HP Pushes the Boundaries of Digital Creativity
AQ
11:18aTSUNEO MURATA : Japan's Murata expects ceramic parts shortages to last another 2..
RE
09:07aAPPLE ANNOUNCES ITS LATEST ACQUISITI : Asaii
AQ
10/15APPLE : Adobe previews Photoshop CC on iPad and new apps for creative pros
PU
10/15ATTENTION SHOPPERS : The Background Music You Hear May Not Be Licensed
DJ
10/15APPLE : Biotech stocks ride tech rally
AQ
10/15APPLE : comes out swinging against Australia’s proposed decryption law
AQ
10/14APPLE : China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments am..
RE
10/13APPLE : to acquire chipmaker Dialog business slice for $600m
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:14aBRUNCH, CRAFT BEER & INVESTING : Embracing Volatility & Managing Risk 
02:29aDIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 5 : Why I Love Stock Market Corrections 
10/15APPLE : Big Opportunity In Streaming 
10/15Apple acquires Asaii founders, not company 
10/15Analyst expects iPhone XR to have strong Q4, offset Q1 weakness 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 297 M
Net income 2018 58 742 M
Finance 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 18,51
P/E ratio 2019 15,96
EV / Sales 2018 3,57x
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
Capitalization 1 073 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 237 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE31.25%1 072 775
MEITU INC--.--%2 475
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%124
DORO AB-10.53%106
DIGIA OYJ21.70%89
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%72
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.