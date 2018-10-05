Log in
APPLE (AAPL)
  Report  
Apple : 'Despondent' Musk's Tesla resembles Lehman, Greenlight's Einhorn says

10/05/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn lambasted Tesla Inc and its "despondent" Chief Executive Elon Musk on Friday, comparing the electric car company to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, where he had flagged accounting problems several months before its 2008 collapse.

"Like Lehman, we think the deception is about to catch up to TSLA," Einhorn's firm Greenlight Capital, which has sold Tesla shares short, said in a quarterly investor letter obtained by Reuters. "Elon Musk's erratic behavior suggests that he sees it the same way."

Greenlight's letter came one day after Musk, a longtime critic of short-sellers, appeared to taunt the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by calling it the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" on Twitter.

That came just five days after Musk settled SEC fraud charges, in an accord that lets him remain Tesla's chief executive but requires he step aside as chairman. A judge has yet to approve the settlement.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Its shares were down 7 percent at $262.05 in late afternoon trading.

Greenlight is having a difficult year, with its main fund down 25.7 percent through September, but said its Tesla short position was its second biggest winner in the third quarter.

In an investor presentation in May 2008, four months before Lehman went bankrupt, Einhorn had questioned the investment bank's accounting, including for real estate, and said it needed to raise large amounts of capital.

Einhorn said Tesla has "many parallels" to Lehman, which he said "threatened short sellers, refused to raise capital (it even bought back stock), and management publicly suggested it would go private."

"Months later, shareholders, creditors, employees and the global economy paid a big price when management's reckless behavior led to bankruptcy," Einhorn said.

He said a big problem for Musk is that Tesla would lose too much money targeting a mass audience by selling its Model 3 at a $35,000 (26,709 pounds) starting price, and yet "can't bring himself" to cancel the program and refund customer deposits.

"His conduct suggests that he is doing his best to be relieved of his position as CEO to avoid accountability," Einhorn said.

Musk, for his part, has used Twitter to mock Einhorn, saying on Aug. 1 he would "send Einhorn a box of short shorts to comfort him through this difficult time."

Greenlight said it also sold its last Apple Inc shares in August at $228 per share, eight years after buying the iPhone maker at less than one-sixth that price, on growing fear of "Chinese retaliation against America's trade policies.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares were down 1.4 percent at $224.71 late Friday.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Tom Brown and Marguerita Choy)

By Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.62% 224.29 Delayed Quote.37.13%
TESLA -7.05% 261.95 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 295 M
Net income 2018 58 743 M
Finance 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 19,42
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
EV / Sales 2018 3,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 1 101 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE37.13%1 101 175
NOKIA OYJ22.44%30 906
MEITU INC--.--%2 745
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%130
DORO AB-4.00%112
DIGIA OYJ28.94%93
