Apple : Doesn't Buy Low

By Dan Gallagher

Don't accuse Apple Inc. of trying to prop up its own stock.

The iPhone maker curbed its share buybacks considerably in the final three months of 2018. Only 38 million shares were purchased during the period, according to Apple's quarterly filing. That follows a binge in which Apple bought back a little over 342 million shares during the first nine months of the year -- nearly four times as much as a year earlier. Apple's buybacks represented about 6% of the stock's total trading volume in first nine months of 2018.

But the final quarter is when the stock needed help. Apple's share price lost more than 30% of its value in that period following the company's quarterly report on Nov. 1 that raised considerable worries about the new iPhone cycle. Yet about 82% of the quarter's repurchases took place before that report. Perhaps Apple didn't feel safe catching its own falling knife.

