Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 06:02:21 pm
145.08 USD   -8.13%
05:10pAPPLE : Good timing to go long again
04:23pShares in Apple supplier AMS plunge 20 percent
RE
03:53pAPPLE : Chinese Consumers Curb Spending, Likely Deepening Slowdown
DJ
Apple Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2013 -- Data Talk

0
01/03/2019 | 05:29pm CET

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $142.54, down $15.38 or 9.74%

-- Would be lowest close since June 16, 2017 when it closed at $142.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 24, 2013 when it fell 12.35%

-- Earlier Thursday, nine firms cut price targets for Apple, Benzinga reported

-- Apple's first-quarter revenue warning begs the question as to whether the smart-phone maker should be investing in new products rather than buying back shares, says A.J. Bell. Apple shares have fallen 36% since last August despite its launch of a $100 billion share buyback last May

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Down 38.58% from its all-time closing high of $232.07 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Down 17.62% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 4, 2018), when it closed at $173.03

-- Down 38.58% from its 52 week closing high of $232.07 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $142.08; lowest intraday level since April 21, 2017 when it hit $141.85

-- Down 10.03% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015 when it fell as much as 13.01%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Subtracted 104.28 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:03:13 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -8.20% 144.97 Delayed Quote.0.11%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.54% 23004.31 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 -1.55% 6261.2266 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.30% 6578.3916 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.03% 2485.09 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 72 274 M
Net income 2019 61 423 M
Finance 2019 95 066 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 749 B
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE0.11%749 393
MEITU INC--.--%1 246
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%182
DORO AB4.10%95
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%58
