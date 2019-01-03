Apple Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2013 -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $142.54, down $15.38 or 9.74%

-- Would be lowest close since June 16, 2017 when it closed at $142.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 24, 2013 when it fell 12.35%

-- Earlier Thursday, nine firms cut price targets for Apple, Benzinga reported

-- Apple's first-quarter revenue warning begs the question as to whether the smart-phone maker should be investing in new products rather than buying back shares, says A.J. Bell. Apple shares have fallen 36% since last August despite its launch of a $100 billion share buyback last May

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Down 38.58% from its all-time closing high of $232.07 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Down 17.62% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 4, 2018), when it closed at $173.03

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $142.08; lowest intraday level since April 21, 2017 when it hit $141.85

-- Down 10.03% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015 when it fell as much as 13.01%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Subtracted 104.28 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:03:13 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet