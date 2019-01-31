Log in
Apple : Engineer Is Accused of Theft

01/31/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

An Apple Inc. engineer allegedly stole intellectual property related to the company's autonomous-vehicle program and sought work at a China-based competitor, according to federal law-enforcement officials.

Jizhong Chen has been charged in San Jose federal court with stealing trade secrets, according to a criminal complaint.

Apple found more than 2,000 files containing confidential material on a personal computer owned by Mr. Chen, including manuals, schematics and diagrams, as well as photographs of workplace-computer screens, said an affidavit by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent. The material Apple investigators found on the personal computer included a photograph of an assembly drawing of a key part of an autonomous vehicle as well as a diagram of the vehicle's "autonomy architecture," the affidavit said.

Mr. Chen told Apple he downloaded contents of his work computer to his personal hard drive as an insurance policy to help him with job applications, including for positions elsewhere at the company and at a China-based autonomous-vehicle company, the affidavit said. Apple placed him on a performance-improvement plan in December.

Apple deemed the material on Mr. Chen's personal computer and hard drive confidential and proprietary and said the disclosure of it would be "enormously damaging," the affidavit said.

A spokesman for Apple didn't respond to a request for comment. Daniel Olmos, Mr. Chen's attorney, declined to comment.

A spokesman for the FBI in San Francisco declined to comment.

Mr. Chen joined Apple in June to work as a hardware engineer on Apple's autonomous-vehicle program, the affidavit said. He first drew the attention of the Cupertino, Calif.-based company's security team for allegedly suspicious activity earlier this month after an another employee saw him taking wide-angled photographs inside a work space, the document said.

Apple suspended the engineer with pay earlier this month and revoked his access to a company property where he worked and to internal databases, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after he was suspended, Mr. Chen told Apple he was traveling to China to see his ill father, but then delayed the trip at Apple's request. He pushed back his reservation to depart until last week and planned to stay a month, according to the affidavit. It wasn't immediately clear if he made the trip.

Mr. Chen posted $100,000 cash bond and a judge ordered his release, according to a court filing. If convicted Mr. Chen faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In July, federal prosecutors charged an ex-Apple employee, Xiaolang Zhang, with stealing a 25-page document that showed detailed drawings of a circuit board for an autonomous vehicle, according to a court filing. Mr. Zhang has pleaded not guilty to theft of trade secrets, according to Mr. Olmos, who is also representing him.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

