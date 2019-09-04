Apple : Filing 424B2

Table of Contents Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration No. 333-228159 The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not offers to sell the securities and they are not soliciting an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED SEPTEMBER 4, 2019 Preliminary Prospectus Supplement (To Prospectus dated November 5, 2018) $ Apple Inc. $ % Notes due 2022 $ % Notes due 2024 $ % Notes due 2026 $ % Notes due 2029 $ % Notes due 2049 We are offering $ of our % Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), $ of our % Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), $ of our % Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), $ of our % Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") and $ of our % Notes due 2049 (the "2049 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Notes and the 2029 Notes, the "notes"). We will pay interest on the 2022 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Notes, the 2029 Notes and the 2049 Notes semi-annually in arrears on March and September of each year, beginning on March , 2020. The 2022 Notes will mature on September , 2022, the 2024 Notes will mature on September , 2024, the 2026 Notes will mature on September , 2026, the 2029 Notes will mature on September , 2029 and the 2049 Notes will mature on September , 2049. We may redeem the notes in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the redemption prices described under the heading "Description of the Notes-Optional Redemption" in this prospectus supplement. The notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 to read about important factors you should consider before buying the notes. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Proceeds to Apple, Public Offering Price(1) Underwriting Discounts Before Expenses Per Note Total Per Note Total Per Note Total 2022 Note % $ % $ % $ 2024 Note % $ % $ % $ 2026 Note % $ % $ % $ 2029 Note % $ % $ % $ 2049 Note % $ % $ % $ (1) Plus accrued interest, if any, from , 2019. We do not intend to apply for listing of any series of the notes on any securities exchange. Currently, there is no public trading market for any series of the notes. The underwriters expect to deliver the notes through the book-entry delivery system of The Depository Trust Company and its direct participants, including Clearstream Banking S.A. and Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V., on or about , 2019, which is the fifth business day following the date of this prospectus supplement. This settlement date may affect trading of the notes. See "Underwriting." Joint Book-Running Managers Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC BofA Merrill Lynch Deutsche Bank Securities Prospectus Supplement dated , 2019.

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Page: ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT S-ii WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION S-iii INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE S-iv FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS S-v SUMMARY S-1 RISK FACTORS S-6 USE OF PROCEEDS S-9 CAPITALIZATION S-10 DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES S-11 CERTAIN U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS S-15 UNDERWRITING S-20 LEGAL MATTERS S-25 EXPERTS S-25 Prospectus ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS ii WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION iii INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE iv FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS v APPLE INC. 1 RISK FACTORS 2 USE OF PROCEEDS 3 DESCRIPTION OF THE DEBT SECURITIES 4 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 19 VALIDITY OF THE SECURITIES 21 EXPERTS 21 This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus that we prepare or authorize contain and/or incorporate by reference information that you should consider when making an investment decision. Neither we nor any underwriter has authorized anyone to provide any information or to make any representations other than those contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or in any free writing prospectuses prepared by us or on our behalf or to which we have referred you. We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is an offer to sell only the notes offered hereby, but only under circumstances and in jurisdictions where it is lawful to do so. The information contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein, are current only as of the respective dates of such documents. You should not assume that such information is accurate as of any date other than the respective dates thereof. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. S-i

Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT This document has two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the terms of the offering of the notes. The second part is the accompanying prospectus, dated November 5, 2018, which we refer to as the "accompanying prospectus." The accompanying prospectus contains more general information about our debt securities that we may offer from time to time, some of which may not apply to this offering of notes. If information in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on this prospectus supplement. This prospectus supplement incorporates by reference important business and financial information about us that is not included in or delivered with this prospectus supplement. It is important for you to read and consider all information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in making your investment decision. See "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference" in this prospectus supplement and the accompany prospectus. Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references in this prospectus supplement to "Apple," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" and all similar references are to Apple Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. However, in the "Description of the Notes," "Risk Factors" and related summary sections of this prospectus supplement and the "Description of the Debt Securities" section of the accompanying prospectus, references to "we," "us" and "our" are to Apple Inc. and not to any of its subsidiaries. S-ii

Table of Contents WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The SEC maintains an Internet web site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including us, that file electronically with the SEC. The public can obtain any documents that we file electronically with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. We also make available, free of charge, on or through our Internet web site (investor.apple.com) our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A and, if applicable, amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), as soon as reasonably practicable after we electronically file such material with, or furnish it to, the SEC. Please note, however, that we have not incorporated any other information by reference from our Internet web site, other than the documents listed below under the heading "Incorporation by Reference." In addition, you may request copies of these filings at no cost through our Investor Relations Department at: Apple Inc., One Apple Park Way, MS 927-4INV, Cupertino, CA 95014, telephone: (408) 974-3123 or our Internet web site (investor.apple.com). We have filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the debt securities covered by this prospectus supplement. This prospectus supplement is a part of the registration statement and does not contain all the information in the registration statement. Whenever a reference is made in this prospectus supplement to a contract or other document of ours that is an exhibit to the registration statement, the reference is only a summary and you should refer to the exhibits that are a part of the registration statement for a copy of the contract or other document. You may review a copy of the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference herein through the SEC's Internet web site listed above. S-iii

Table of Contents INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE The SEC allows us to incorporate by reference information into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to another document filed separately with the SEC. Any information referred to in this way is considered part of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus from the date we file that document. Any reports filed by us with the SEC after the date of this prospectus supplement and before the date that the offering of the notes by means of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is terminated will automatically update and, where applicable, supersede any information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. We incorporate by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus the documents set forth below that have been previously filed with the SEC as well as any filings we make with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act on or after the date of this prospectus supplement and before the termination of this offering; provided, however, that, except as specifically provided below, we are not incorporating any documents or information deemed to have been furnished rather than filed in accordance with SEC rules: our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018, including those portions of our Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed on January 8, 2019 that are incorporated by reference in such Annual Report;

for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018, including those portions of our Proxy Statement on filed on January 8, 2019 that are incorporated by reference in such Annual Report; our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended December 29, 2018 , March 30, 2019 and June 29, 2019 ;

10-Q for the quarterly periods ended , and ; our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on February 6, 2019 and March 4, 2019 ; and

8-K filed on and ; and any filings we make with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act on or after the date of this prospectus supplement and before the termination of this offering. To obtain copies of these filings, see "Where You Can Find More Information." S-iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.