Apple : Filing 424B2

Table of Contents

Prospectus Supplement

(To Prospectus dated November 5, 2018)

$7,000,000,000

Apple Inc.

$1,000,000,000 1.700% Notes due 2022 $750,000,000 1.800% Notes due 2024 $2,000,000,000 2.050% Notes due 2026 $1,750,000,000 2.200% Notes due 2029 $1,500,000,000 2.950% Notes due 2049

We are offering $1,000,000,000 of our 1.700% Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), $750,000,000 of our 1.800% Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), $2,000,000,000 of our 2.050% Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), $1,750,000,000 of our 2.200% Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") and $1,500,000,000 of our 2.950% Notes due 2049 (the "2049 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Notes and the 2029 Notes, the "notes").

We will pay interest on the 2022 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Notes, the 2029 Notes and the 2049 Notes semi-annually in arrears

on March 11 and September 11 of each year, beginning on March 11, 2020. The 2022 Notes will mature on September 11, 2022, the 2024 Notes will mature on September 11, 2024, the 2026 Notes will mature on September 11, 2026, the 2029 Notes will mature on September 11, 2029 and the 2049 Notes will mature on September 11, 2049.

We may redeem the notes in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the redemption prices described under the heading "Description of the Notes-Optional Redemption" in this prospectus supplement. The notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof.

See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-6 to read about important factors you should consider before buying the notes.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Proceeds to Apple, Public Offering Price(1) Underwriting Discounts Before Expenses Per Note Total Per Note Total Per Note Total 2022 Note 99.983 % $ 999,830,000 0.100 % $ 1,000,000 99.883 % $ 998,830,000 2024 Note 99.772% $ 748,290,000 0.120% $ 900,000 99.652% $ 747,390,000 2026 Note 99.831 % $ 1,996,620,000 0.150 % $ 3,000,000 99.681 % $ 1,993,620,000 2029 Note 99.608% $ 1,743,140,000 0.200% $ 3,500,000 99.408% $ 1,739,640,000 2049 Note 99.270 % $ 1,489,050,000 0.400 % $ 6,000,000 98.870 % $ 1,483,050,000

Plus accrued interest, if any, from September 11, 2019.

We do not intend to apply for listing of any series of the notes on any securities exchange. Currently, there is no public trading market for any series of the notes.

The underwriters expect to deliver the notes through the book-entry delivery system of The Depository Trust Company and its direct participants, including Clearstream Banking S.A. and Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V., on or about September 11, 2019, which is the fifth business day following the date of this prospectus supplement. This settlement date may affect trading of the notes. See "Underwriting."

Joint Book-Running Managers