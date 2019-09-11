Apple : Filing 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 11, 2019, Apple Inc. ("Apple") consummated the issuance and sale of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.700% Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.800% Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.050% Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.200% Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.950% Notes due 2049 (the "2049 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Notes and the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"), pursuant to an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") dated September 4, 2019 among Apple and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.

The Notes are being issued pursuant to an indenture, dated as of November 5, 2018 (the "Indenture"), between Apple and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, together with the officer's certificate, dated September 11, 2019 (the "Officer's Certificate"), issued pursuant to the Indenture establishing the terms of each series of Notes.

The Notes are being issued pursuant to Apple's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2018 (Reg. No. 333-228159) (the "Registration Statement").

Interest on the Notes will be paid semi-annually in arrears on March 11 and September 11 of each year, beginning on March 11, 2020.

The 2022 Notes will mature on September 11, 2022. The 2024 Notes will mature on September 11, 2024. The 2026 Notes will mature on September 11, 2026. The 2029 Notes will mature on September 11, 2029. The 2049 Notes will mature on September 11, 2049.

The Notes will be Apple's senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with Apple's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt from time to time outstanding.

The foregoing description of the Notes and related agreements is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Indenture and the Officer's Certificate (including the forms of the Notes). Apple is furnishing the Underwriting Agreement and the Officer's Certificate (including the forms of the Notes) attached hereto as Exhibits 1.1 and 4.1 through 4.6, respectively, and they are incorporated herein by reference. The Indenture is filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Registration Statement. An opinion regarding the legality of the Notes is filed as Exhibit 5.1, and is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement; and a consent relating to the incorporation of such opinion is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement and is filed as Exhibit 23.1 by reference to its inclusion within Exhibit 5.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit Exhibit Description Number

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated September 4, 2019, among Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., as representatives of the several underwriters named therein

Officer's Certificate of Apple Inc., dated September 11, 2019 Form of Global Note representing the 2022 Notes (included in Exhibit 4.1) Form of Global Note representing the 2024 Notes (included in Exhibit 4.1) Form of Global Note representing the 2026 Notes (included in Exhibit 4.1) Form of Global Note representing the 2029 Notes (included in Exhibit 4.1) Form of Global Note representing the 2049 Notes (included in Exhibit 4.1)

5.1 Opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP

23.1 Consent of Latham & Watkins LLP (included in the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1)