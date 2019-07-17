Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : G7 finance chiefs pour cold water on Facebook's digital coin plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:35pm EDT
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Powell, former ECB President Trichet, IMF Deputy Managing Director Lipton and French Finance Minister Le Maire attend a conference in Paris

CHANTILLY, France (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance chiefs cast a cloud over prospects for Facebook's Libra digital coin on Wednesday, insisting tough regulatory problems would have to be worked out first.

The massive social media company's plan to launch a digital coin has met with a chorus from regulators, central bankers and governments saying it must respect anti-money-laundering rules and ensure the security of transactions and user data.

But there are also deeper concerns that the powers of big tech companies increasingly encroach on areas belonging to governments, like issuing currency.

"The sovereignty of nations cannot be jeopardised," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists after chairing the first day of the two-day meeting.

"The overall mood around the table was clearly one of important concerns about the recent Libra announcements, and a shared view that action is needed urgently," he added.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Facebook's plans do not "seem to be fully thought through", adding that there were also data security questions.

"I am convinced that we must act quickly and that (Libra) cannot go ahead without all legal and regulatory questions being resolved," Scholz told journalists.

France, which chairs the Group of Seven advanced economies this year, has asked European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure to set up a G7 task force to look into crypto-currencies and digital coins like the Libra.

Coeure presented a preliminary report to ministers and central bankers at the meeting, in the quaint chateau town of Chantilly, north of Paris.

Central bankers say that if Facebook wants to take deposits, it needs a banking licence, which would subject it to the strict regulation that goes with operating in that industry.

Some central bankers also say that allowing people to transact anonymously is a non-starter given financial sector regulations that require payments firms to hold basic information about their customers.

JAPAN: GLOBAL CONSENSUS NEEDED

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the G7 task force was likely to evolve over time into something including a broader range of regulators beyond the group, given the huge impact Libra could have on the global economy.

"If the Libra is aspiring to be used globally, countries must seek a globally coordinated response," Kuroda said.

"This is not something that can be discussed among G7 central banks alone."

G7 finance ministers are also concerned about how best to tax big tech companies, with France keen to use its presidency of the two-day meeting to get broad support for ensuring minimum corporate taxation.

G7 governments are concerned that decades-old international tax rules have been pushed to the limit by the emergence of companies like Facebook and Apple, which book profits in low-tax countries regardless of the source of the underlying income.

The issue has become more vexed than ever in recent days as Paris defied U.S. President Donald Trump last week by passing a tax on big digital firms' revenues in France, despite a threat from Trump to launch a probe that could lead to trade tariffs.

Their bilateral dispute aside, France and the United States are in favour of rules ensuring minimum taxation as part of an effort among nearly 130 countries to overhaul international tax rules.

Although a G7 agreement would set the tone for the broader push, an agreement among all of the G7 ministers on a minimum rate or range of rates is likely to prove elusive as Britain and Canada have reservations, a French Finance Ministry source said.

"If we don't agree at the G7 level on the broad principles for taxing digital companies today or tomorrow, then quite frankly it will be complicated to find among 129 countries at the OECD," Le Maire said.

(Additional reporting by Myriam Rivet, Leika Kihara, Francesco Canepa, Jan Strupczewski and David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler, Peter Graff and Toby Chopra)

By Leigh Thomas and Michael Nienaber
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.56% 203.35 Delayed Quote.29.64%
FACEBOOK -1.00% 201.8 Delayed Quote.55.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
04:35pAPPLE : G7 finance chiefs pour cold water on Facebook's digital coin plans
RE
04:26pAPPLE : G7 finance chiefs pour cold water on Facebook's digital coin plans
RE
04:01pQUALCOMM SET TO FACE SECOND EU ANTIT : sources
RE
09:42aSpotify launches an in-app Disney Hub to lure more fans
RE
09:41aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP Group, Netflix, Amazon, LVMH
07:59aAPPLE : Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
AQ
01:52aDialog Semiconductor raises second-quarter profit outlook
RE
07/16CHINA PORK PRICES LIKELY TO RISE MOR : Official
DJ
07/16U.S. lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing
RE
07/16Five things to look for in Netflix's second-quarter report
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 396 M
Net income 2019 53 341 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
Capitalization 941 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 210,72  $
Last Close Price 204,50  $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE29.64%928 267
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%261 859
XIAOMI CORP--.--%29 044
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD72.83%3 265
FITBIT INC-10.46%1 117
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About