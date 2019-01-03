Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 06:04:03 pm
144.78 USD   -8.32%
05:10pAPPLE : Good timing to go long again
04:23pShares in Apple supplier AMS plunge 20 percent
RE
03:53pAPPLE : Chinese Consumers Curb Spending, Likely Deepening Slowdown
DJ
Apple : German Apple reseller Gravis says still selling iPhones 7, 8

0
01/03/2019 | 05:37pm CET

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Apple retailer Gravis said it was still selling iPhone 7 and 8 models at its stores and online after Qualcomm posted security bonds to enforce a court order that will ban sales of some Apple iPhones in Germany.

Qualcomm earlier said it had posted 1.34 billion euros ($1.53 billion) of bonds as part of a legal requirement by a German court, which on Dec. 20 found Apple had infringed Qualcomm patents on power saving technology used in smartphones.

(Reporting by Petra Haverkamp; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Qualcomm
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -8.20% 144.9501 Delayed Quote.0.11%
QUALCOMM -1.79% 56.36 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 72 274 M
Net income 2019 61 423 M
Finance 2019 95 066 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 749 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE0.11%749 393
MEITU INC--.--%1 246
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%182
DORO AB4.10%95
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%58
