Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : German court throws out Qualcomm's latest patent case against Apple

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:29am EST
A Qualcomm sign is pictured in front of one of its many buildings in San Diego, California

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A patent lawsuit filed by Qualcomm Inc against Apple Inc was thrown out by a German court on Tuesday, in a reversal for the U.S. chipmaker after it won a recent court ban on the sale of some iPhones in the country.

The regional court in the city of Mannheim dismissed the Qualcomm suit as groundless in an initial verbal decision, saying the patent in question was not violated by the installation of its chips in Apple's smartphones.

Qualcomm, waging a worldwide patent battle with Apple, said it would appeal after winning a separate case before a court in Munich in December that enabled it to enforce a ban on the sale of older iPhones in Germany.

"Apple has a history of infringing our patents," said Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm's executive vice president and general counsel.

"While we disagree with the Mannheim court's decision and will appeal, we will continue to enforce our (intellectual property) rights against Apple worldwide."

Apple declined to comment on the Mannheim decision. It referred to a statement issued in response to the Dec. 20 ruling in Munich, against which it is appealing.

Apple said at the time that, while a decision on the Munich appeal is outstanding, it would no longer stock the iPhone 7 and 8 at its 15 retail outlets in Germany, although its newer models would remain on sale.

All of its models remain available through carriers and resellers. Gravis, the leading Apple reseller in Germany, said on Tuesday it continued to stock the full range of iPhones.

Apart from the German order, Qualcomm has also secured a ban on the sale of some iPhones in China. Apple, which is also contesting that ruling, has continued to offer its iPhones in China but made changes to its iOS operating system following the order.

Qualcomm, meanwhile, faces a U.S. antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission which accuses it of abusing a monopoly on mobile chip technology in a trial that could have a major impact on the smartphone industry.

If the government prevails in the trial that began on Jan. 4, Qualcomm could be forced to change its practices for licensing a trove of patents to device makers like Apple.

Apple is closely watching the FTC case, as it has its own pending lawsuit making similar claims against Qualcomm.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.50% 150 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
QUALCOMM -0.35% 57.3 Delayed Quote.1.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
05:29aAPPLE : German court throws out Qualcomm's latest patent case against Apple
RE
03:26aAPPLE : Samsung Smart TVs to launch iTunes movies and TV shows
AQ
02:49aWeakness in China Exports Fuels Worry Over Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
01/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As China Trade Data Spark More Global Eco..
DJ
01/14Weak China trade weighs on stocks; risk-off trade in play
RE
01/14Weak China trade weighs on stocks; risk-off trade in play
RE
01/14Weak China trade weighs on stocks; risk-off trade in play
RE
01/14APPLE : Opening Bell 1.14.19
AQ
01/14Apple Rattled Markets With Warning About China. Who's Next?
DJ
01/14China car sales hit reverse for first time since 1990s
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 B
EBIT 2019 65 755 M
Net income 2019 56 320 M
Finance 2019 100 B
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
P/E ratio 2020 11,13
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 712 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 182 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-3.46%711 810
MEITU INC--.--%1 387
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%190
DORO AB13.62%105
DIGIA OYJ4.56%92
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%62
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.