APPLE (AAPL)
  Report  
Apple : Google welcomes UK court block on claim over data collection

10/08/2018

(Reuters) - Google welcomed a decision on Monday by London's High Court to block an attempt to bring legal action over claims it had collected sensitive data from 4 million iPhone users in England and Wales.

"The privacy and security of our users is extremely important to us. This claim is without merit, and we're pleased the Court has dismissed it," a Google spokesperson said in answer to a request for comment.

Google is a unit of Alphabet, the U.S. tech company.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.79% 1167.83 Delayed Quote.10.86%
APPLE -1.62% 224.29 Delayed Quote.32.54%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 295 M
Net income 2018 58 743 M
Finance 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 19,10
P/E ratio 2019 16,48
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 1 083 B
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE32.54%1 083 304
MEITU INC--.--%2 746
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%131
DORO AB-6.18%109
DIGIA OYJ28.94%94
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%80
