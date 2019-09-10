Apple : Highlights from Apple's keynote event

PHOTOS September 10, 2019

Highlights from Apple's keynote event

Photos from Steve Jobs Theater

Guests arrive at Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

Tim Cook on stage at Apple's September 10, 2019 event.

Deidre O'Brien announces the reopening of Apple Fifth Avenue in New York on September 20.

Phil Schiller unveils iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever.

Filmmaker Sean Baker and FiLMiC chief technical officer Christopher Cohen explain how FiLMiC Pro utilizes all the cameras of iPhone 11 Pro.

Sri Santhanam explains how the machine learning and low-power design of A13 Bionic make it the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

TipsWorks founder Yang Yang shows off the advanced graphics and gameplay of 'Pascal's Wager,' made possible by A13 Bionic in iPhone 11.

Kaiann Drance introduces the dual-camera iPhone 11.

Stan Ng reveals Apple Watch Series 5, featuring the innovative Always-On Retina display and watchOS 6.

Dr. Sumbul Desai announces three groundbreaking Apple health research studies on hearing, women's, heart health and movement, in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions.

Greg 'Joz' Joswiak unveils the seventh-generation iPad, featuring a new 10.2-inch Retina display and iPadOS.

Tim Cook premieres the trailer for 'See,' an epic world-building drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, debuting November 1 on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

Ann Thai reveals Apple Arcade's launch on September 19, featuring over 100 new and exclusive games.

Konami brand manager Benjamin Kinney demos 'Frogger in Toy Town,' a reimagining of the classic game available only on Apple Arcade.

Capcom producer Peter Fabiano introduces the Apple Arcade exclusive, 'Shinsekai: Into the Depths,' an undersea platformer.

Kelsey Hansen of Annapurna Interactive shows off how music interacts with the gameplay of 'Sayonara Wild Hearts' from Simogo.

Guests head to the hands-on area at Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple team members demo the new cameras on iPhone 11 Pro for guests.

Keynote guests test out the new iPhone 11 at the hands-on area.

Guests try on the new Apple Watch Series 5.

Attendees experience the new seventh-generation iPad, with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support.

