Apple : Highlights from WWDC 2019

PHOTOS June 3, 2019

Highlights from WWDC 2019

Tim Cook welcomes developers to WWDC 2019.

Kevin Lynch introduces watchOS 6.

Dr. Sumbul Desai discusses the new health features of watchOS 6, including the Noise app, Cycle Tracking and Activity Trends.

Haley Allen records a voice memo on Apple Watch.

Craig Federighi unveils iOS 13, the latest version of the world's most advanced mobile operating system.

Meg Frost demos the Look Around feature in Maps.

Justin Titi displays intelligently curated photo albums in iOS 13.

Stacey Lysik highlights the new iOS 13 CarPlay update, featuring a new Dashboard.

Toby Paterson demonstrates text editing in iPadOS.

Tim Cook unveils the powerful, all-new Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world's best pro display.

John Ternus discusses the advanced capabilities of the Mac Pro, which is designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability.

David Earl processes Logic tracks with the new Mac Pro.

Colleen Novielli exhibits the Retina 6K resolution of Pro Display XDR.

Craig Federighi previews macOS Catalina, which includes an all-new Apple Music app.

Rob Chatfield demonstrates multitasking in the Jira app on macOS Catalina.

Lydia Winters and Saxs Persson of Mojang play with new AR capabilities in 'Minecraft Earth.'

Josh Shaffer shows how SwiftUI makes it easy for developers to build native apps across all Apple platforms.

Keynote attendees get their first close-up look at the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.

WWDC guests use AR to look at the internal architecture of Mac Pro.

Guests check out the performance capabilities of Mac Pro with Pro Display XDR.

Media Photos of WWDC 2019 Download All

Press Contact Apple Media Helpline media.help@apple.com (408) 974-2042