Apple

APPLE (AAPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/12 10:02:14 pm
221.93 USD   -0.86%
09:48pAPPLE : Introduces Watch With Larger Screen -- Update
DJ
09:26pApple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
RE
09:03pAPPLE : HomePod adds new features and Siri languages
PU
Apple : HomePod adds new features and Siri languages

09/12/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

HomePod is a convenient way to send messages, set timers and reminders, check calendar appointments and the weather, control a wide range of HomeKit smart home accessories and listen to more than 550,000 podcasts from Apple Podcasts. The latest headlines, entertainment news and sports updates stream directly to HomePod, and Univision Noticias, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo Entretenimiento and others are now available with support for Spanish.

Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of Apple hardware, software and services. With HomePod, information will only be sent to Apple servers after 'Hey Siri' is recognized locally on the device, via an encrypted and anonymous Siri identifier.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 19:02:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 188 M
Net income 2018 58 653 M
Finance 2018 130 B
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 19,08
P/E ratio 2019 16,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
Capitalization 1 081 B
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE32.28%1 081 179
NOKIA OYJ18.95%30 236
MEITU INC--.--%2 473
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%141
DORO AB-10.53%105
DIGIA OYJ27.66%93
