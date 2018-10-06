Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : How a German Social-Media Company Tamed the Trolls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

By Georgia Wells

BERLIN -- When German social-media app Jodel was five months old, its founder Alessio Borgmeyer noticed a potential problem: while more people were logging on, a small number of users weren't the community he had hoped to attract. They were posting offensive comments and pressuring other users to submit naked photos.

Apple Inc. also saw a problem. The naked photos violated its rule on sexual content, and in early 2015 it kicked Jodel Venture GmbH out of its app store for a week.

The ban prompted Mr. Borgmeyer to take steps that many social-media firms have been reluctant to adopt. He banned nudity, prominently displayed the app's rules and introduced bans on racism, sexism, bullying and insults of any kind. He encouraged positivity among the community and empowered users to police each other's behavior, giving unpaid moderators the authority to ban troublemakers.

Now Jodel is populated with local chatter, earnest job advice and parenting tips. Bad actors are quickly driven away.

Jodel is also back on the Apple app store, where among iPhone users in Germany ages 16 to 24, it is the fifth most-popular social-media app, according to App Annie, behind Facebook's WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook's Messenger and Pinterest.

"One person can spoil the vibe," Mr. Borgmeyer says. "They can destroy the community for everyone else."

Jodel is a small startup with about 30 employees, but it is grappling with the same dilemma of how to moderate user behavior that dogs social-media behemoths Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. They are constantly pulled between those who criticize these platforms for allowing hateful posts, and those who complain about the sites curtailing free speech and making inconsistent decisions about what should be allowed.

Mr. Borgmeyer said he chose to prioritize inclusion over free speech, and embraced the app's role as the arbiter of what is acceptable.

"We don't want to get into an endless debate of is this an opinion or is this insulting," he said. "When someone doesn't feel included, that is where the border is."

Organized around news feeds that display content only from users within 10 kilometers (about 6 miles), Jodel serves as an anonymous neighborhood messaging board for its users. Mr. Borgmeyer wanted the anonymity to help anyone feel welcome and make it easier to talk, like a "slightly tipsy bar."

After Apple banned the app in early 2015, Jodel started selecting users to serve as moderators and built software to detect abuse. It introduced sweeping rules that prohibit insults based on race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability -- or "anything else." The app had restrictions before the ban, but they were buried in the settings section.

Facebook and Twitter have also banned harassment and abuse from their platforms, but neither company has gone as far as Jodel in its blanket ban on insults, or decision to only allow jokes "as far as they do not hurt any other community members and have a positive vibe."

Community-led moderation on the internet dates back to the 1990s. In the first years after Facebook's launch in 2004, the social network used a small team of college-aged employees in Silicon Valley to remove offensive content.

The issue is scale, as the model often breaks down when it expands beyond small, mostly homogeneous cultures, said Kate Klonick, an assistant professor at St. John's University who studies online speech.

The open nature of Facebook and Twitter means people from all over the world -- with vastly different cultural backgrounds -- now bump into each other and disagree on what they consider offensive. In India, for example, mainstream movies often censor kissing, and in France, nudity is more common on television.

It would be almost impossible for Facebook or Twitter to implement such a system now that they are global businesses, Ms. Klonick said.

"When Facebook started opening up, it became unfeasible," she said.

Facebook now employs thousands of contractors who are tasked with deciding what posts violate the site's legalistic rules about what is acceptable. Twitter hired contract moderators to enforce its rules.

Mr. Borgmeyer believes his experience at Jodel shows that toxic content and social media aren't inevitably intertwined.

"You hear a lot about the negative sides of connecting so many people," he says, "but the vast majority of people want it to be a positive, inspiring, helpful and fun place."

Jodel's measures are expensive. The company spends about one-third of its budget on moderating content, including paying its engineers to improve the algorithm's ability to detect objectionable content. It now has more than 30,000 users serving as moderators, and the algorithm frequently prompts moderators to explain their decisions.

It is still possible to find negative content on Jodel, and not all of the posts on Jodel are G-rated.

Mr. Borgmeyer says the company would continue to update its system in hopes of building the community he first imagined.

Write to Georgia Wells at Georgia.Wells@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
01:15pAPPLE : How a German Social-Media Company Tamed the Trolls
DJ
01:07pCHINESE PEOPLE : How China secretly hacked into servers of U.S. companies
AQ
06:32aAPPLE : Mobile Wallet Use Growing Fast – Report
AQ
10/05Wall Street falls as solid jobs report boosts bond yields
RE
10/05APPLE : 'Despondent' Musk's Tesla resembles Lehman, Greenlight's Einhorn says
RE
10/05APPLE : Pick Vaidhyanathan, Mahoney, Wei for Cupertino Council
AQ
10/05DAVID EINHORN : 'Despondent' Musk's Tesla resembles Lehman, Greenlight's Einhorn..
RE
10/05APPLE : Greenlight Capital Exited Apple Stake -- CNBC
DJ
10/05APPLE : UK cyber security agency backs Apple, Amazon China hack denials
RE
10/05DOW MOVERS : Aapl, csco
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05Weak Smartphone Margins Are Motivating Samsung To Raise Memory Prices 
10/05Einhorn blows out of numerous positions 
10/05Really Mean That, Just Because The U.S. 10-Year Treasury Has A 'P/E' Of Less .. 
10/05NICHOLAS WARD'S DIVIDEND GROWTH PORT : Third Quarter Update 
10/05Markets Anticipate September Jobs Report (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 295 M
Net income 2018 58 743 M
Finance 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 19,10
P/E ratio 2019 16,48
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 1 083 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE34.72%1 083 304
NOKIA OYJ19.90%30 319
MEITU INC--.--%2 746
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%131
DORO AB-6.18%109
DIGIA OYJ28.94%94
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.