Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Huawei unveils new OS for use in smartphones, other devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 04:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai

DONGGUAN, China/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies unveiled on Friday its proprietary operating system for use in smartphones and other devices, as U.S. trade curbs imposed in May threaten to cut the Chinese firm's access to crucial U.S. technologies such as Android.

"Harmony OS is completely different from Android and iOS," said Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, referring to operating systems developed by Alphabet Inc Google and Apple Inc.

"You can develop your apps once, then flexibly deploy them across a range of different devices," he told a developers' conference held in Dongguan in southern China, where Huawei has built a lavish new campus modelled after European towns.

Harmony, called Hongmeng in Chinese, is ready for use in smartphones but Huawei prefers to stick to Android for now to support its app developers, Yu said, adding the Honor smart screen product it plans to unveil on Saturday will be the first product using the Harmony OS.

He said it would be difficult for Huawei to meet its previous goal of becoming the world's biggest smartphone maker by shipments this year due to the U.S. curbs.

The company would have been able to ship 300 million smartphones this year without such restrictions, Yu said.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.58% 1206.19 Delayed Quote.15.43%
APPLE 2.21% 203.43 Delayed Quote.28.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
04:19aAPPLE : Huawei unveils new OS for use in smartphones, other devices
RE
04:18aAPPLE : Huawei unveils new OS for use in smartphones, other devices
RE
02:47aAd-Rich Roku Fends Off Streaming Giants -- WSJ
DJ
02:34aApple supplier Japan Display posts tenth straight quarterly loss
RE
02:33aJAPAN DISPLAY : Apple supplier Japan Display posts tenth straight quarterly loss
RE
08/09APPLE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
RE
08/08APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
RE
08/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes 371 Points Higher; S&P 500 And Nasdaq End Back In..
DJ
08/08It Is Tricky Finding Safety From a Market Storm
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 365 M
Net income 2019 54 127 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,15x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 919 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,38  $
Last Close Price 203,43  $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE28.97%919 337
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%235 649
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 421
MEITU INC--.--%1 119
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%973
FITBIT INC-35.01%834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group