Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple Inc. Ends Up 7.04%, Largest Percent Increase Since April 2014 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:58pm CET

Apple Inc. (AAPL) closed at $157.17, up $10.34 or 7.04%

-- Largest percent increase since April 24, 2014, when it rose 8.2%

-- Down 11.99% month-to-date

-- Down 7.13% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008 when it fell 56.91%

-- Down 32.27% from its all-time closing high of $232.07 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Down 7.87% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 27, 2017), when it closed at $170.60

-- Traded as high as $157.23

-- Up 7.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 1, 2017, when it rose as much as 7.53%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 57.6 million shares

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Contributed 70.11 points to the DJIA today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 7.04% 157.17 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
12/26Apple Inc. Ends Up 7.04%, Largest Percent Increase Since April 2014 -- Data T..
DJ
12/25APPLE : provided customers' data on Indian government requests
AQ
12/24MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Skids To End Down 2.9%; S&P 500 On Cusp Of Bear Market
DJ
12/24APPLE : John Giannandrea named to Apples executive team
AQ
12/24APPLE : team to meet Indian minister to discuss iPhone manufacturing in India
AQ
12/24APPLE : promotes AI chief John Giannandrea to its executive team
AQ
12/24APPLE : John Giannandrea is now SVP of ML and AI Strategy at Apple
AQ
12/23APPLE : iPhone losing grip on India
AQ
12/23APPLE : a range of security solutions to protect individuals and merchants from ..
AQ
12/22APPLE : This Apple launch Bad Lip Reading parody is the best thing you'll see to..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 72 274 M
Net income 2019 61 423 M
Finance 2019 95 066 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 11,05
P/E ratio 2020 10,07
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capitalization 715 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 220 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-13.24%715 274
MEITU INC--.--%1 122
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%170
DORO AB-21.51%92
DIGIA OYJ16.60%84
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%64
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.