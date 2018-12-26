Apple Inc. Ends Up 7.04%, Largest Percent Increase Since April 2014 -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) closed at $157.17, up $10.34 or 7.04%

-- Largest percent increase since April 24, 2014, when it rose 8.2%

-- Down 11.99% month-to-date

-- Down 7.13% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008 when it fell 56.91%

-- Down 32.27% from its all-time closing high of $232.07 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Down 7.87% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 27, 2017), when it closed at $170.60

-- Traded as high as $157.23

-- Up 7.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 1, 2017, when it rose as much as 7.53%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 57.6 million shares

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Contributed 70.11 points to the DJIA today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet