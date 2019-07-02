Apple : Ireland Opens New Privacy Investigation Into Apple -Reuters

--Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner said Tuesday it has opened a new privacy investigation of Apple Inc. (AAPL), Reuters reported Tuesday.

--The third investigation into Apple will examine company's compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation privacy law, the report said.

--Previous investigations by the Irish regulator have looked at Apple's use of personal data for targeted advertising and the company's privacy policy on that data, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-dataprotection/irish-regulator-opens-third-privacy-probe-into-apple-idUSKCN1TX21V

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com