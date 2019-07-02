Log in
APPLE

(AAPL)
Apple : Ireland Opens New Privacy Investigation Into Apple -Reuters

07/02/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

--Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner said Tuesday it has opened a new privacy investigation of Apple Inc. (AAPL), Reuters reported Tuesday.

--The third investigation into Apple will examine company's compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation privacy law, the report said.

--Previous investigations by the Irish regulator have looked at Apple's use of personal data for targeted advertising and the company's privacy policy on that data, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-dataprotection/irish-regulator-opens-third-privacy-probe-into-apple-idUSKCN1TX21V

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 415 M
Net income 2019 53 384 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 927 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 210  $
Last Close Price 202  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE27.81%927 347
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%266 357
XIAOMI CORP--.--%30 636
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 205
FITBIT INC-11.47%1 122
FOCUSRITE PLC12.63%388
