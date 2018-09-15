Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Apple : Jacks Headphone Holdouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

By Dan Gallagher

For those hanging on to an old set of favorite headphones, Apple has a message for you: Two years is long enough.

Last week's unveiling of big, new iPhones also marked the second anniversary of Apple's controversial decision to remove the standard 3.5mm headphone jack from its popular line of smartphones. The company eased the pain with a small adapter -- also known as a dongle. But Apple will no longer include the adapters with the iPhone 7 and 8 models, based on the product pages updated by the company.

Those tiny dongles are reportedly among the top-selling Apple products at retail giant Best Buy. Shares of Cirrus Logic, which supplies chips used in the adapters, fell 4% Thursday on worries about the change.

Not that users loved the products, which get one-and-a-half stars on the Apple website. Captive audiences aren't the most forgiving ones.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
04:15pAPPLE : Jacks Headphone Holdouts
DJ
12:30pAPPLE : Verizon Launches AR Music Contest To Win New IPhone XS
AQ
11:14aAPPLE : Anger at size of new iPhone
AQ
10:37aAPPLE : Sources say Trump wants $200 billion in Chinese tariffs
AQ
06:16aAPPLE : Azerbaijani bank prepares to launch Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pa..
AQ
04:46aAPPLE : Watch is inching toward becoming a medical device
AQ
09/14APPLE : When will the new iPhone launch? We've got a pretty good idea
AQ
09/14Mary Daly, labor expert, picked to run San Francisco Fed
RE
09/14APPLE : OUR VIEW New iPhone carries big screen, price tag
AQ
09/14APPLE : unveils line of new iPhones
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:13aSTOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
09/14Portfolio Update For September 
09/14Apple's Innovation - Cramer's Mad Money (9/13/18) 
09/14REPORT : LG Display becomes iPhone's second OLED supplier 
09/13EBAY : Ignored Upside 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 235 M
Net income 2018 58 712 M
Finance 2018 130 B
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 19,07
P/E ratio 2019 16,50
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 1 081 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 232 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE32.27%1 081 131
NOKIA OYJ21.55%31 006
MEITU INC--.--%2 763
DORO AB-9.84%105
DIGIA OYJ28.09%94
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%91
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.