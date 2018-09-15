Apple : Jacks Headphone Holdouts

By Dan Gallagher

For those hanging on to an old set of favorite headphones, Apple has a message for you: Two years is long enough.

Last week's unveiling of big, new iPhones also marked the second anniversary of Apple's controversial decision to remove the standard 3.5mm headphone jack from its popular line of smartphones. The company eased the pain with a small adapter -- also known as a dongle. But Apple will no longer include the adapters with the iPhone 7 and 8 models, based on the product pages updated by the company.

Those tiny dongles are reportedly among the top-selling Apple products at retail giant Best Buy. Shares of Cirrus Logic, which supplies chips used in the adapters, fell 4% Thursday on worries about the change.

Not that users loved the products, which get one-and-a-half stars on the Apple website. Captive audiences aren't the most forgiving ones.

