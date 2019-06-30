Apple : Jony Ive is Departing Apple, But He Started -2

As part of the change, Mr. Cook agreed Mr. Ive would be less present at the company. Mr. Ive often worked near his homes in Hawaii, the U.K. and San Francisco where he met with designers.

Apple said little publicly about the change. Internally, it proved disruptive. "The team craved being around him," said a person close to Apple's leadership at the time. "He's engaging. Him being around less was disappointing."

Members of the human interface and industrial design teams viewed approval from their new leaders as merely tentative. "They still wanted Jony's thumbs-up to go forward," this person said.

Mr. Ive promised to hold a "design week" each month with the software designers to discuss their work. He rarely showed up.

Ahead of one design week in 2016, Johnnie Manzari, who was in charge of Apple's camera app, stood before more than a dozen 11-inch-by-17-inch images of changes he planned to pitch when word trickled through the studio that Mr. Ive wasn't going to come.

"What am I going to do now?" Mr. Manzari said.

"It's not that you needed him to make every decision," a designer said. "He challenged us to do better. You can't replace Jony with one person."

Apple notched a success with AirPods, the first hardware product launched after Mr. Ive's change in status, though they had been in development for three years. Sales began in December 2016 and were strong. With a price of $159, though, their impact for Apple was limited.

For the iPhone X model, Mr. Ive and other Apple leaders decided the phone would have no home button. The human interface team was asked to design software features that could return people to the homescreen without it.

For the January 2017 meeting at the Battery, Apple security escorted prototypes up from headquarters in an airtight, Pelican case. The team presented a multitude of features for Mr. Ive's approval, including how to transition from lock screen to home screen.

Pressure was on to finalize features before for the phone's autumn unveiling. Team members were disappointed Mr. Ive failed to give them the guidance they needed.

"It was rough development cycle," said one person at the meetings.

That spring, a 50th birthday party was held for Mr. Ive in the British countryside where U2 performed and current and former members of the industrial design team were nearly a third of the guests. He spent time afterward in Venice with friends, including actor Woody Harrelson and Julian Lennon.

He also was focused on helping design Apple's $5 billion new headquarters building, a giant glass ring dedicated to Mr. Jobs's memory, which he began showing in 2017.

Apple unveiled the iPhone X in September, touting it as the most revolutionary model since the original device in 2007, with a starting price nearly 50% higher than its previous flagship model.

In January 2018, Apple cut iPhone X production in the face of weak demand. The company reported record annual iPhone revenue due to the higher price, but unit sales were flat, a rarity after the launch of a major new model.

At the industrial design team, Mr. Ives's absence was straining the cohesion central to product development. A key designer left in 2017 and others were considering leaving.

In 2017, Mr. Cook met with Mr. Ive to discuss resuming day-to-day responsibilities. Mr. Ive agreed.

Initially, designers were encouraged. But his absences later resumed. He spent more time in the U.K., where his father has been ill.

Still, Mr. Ive brought the industrial-design and human-interface teams together in one office in Apple Park and created new processes for more quickly prototyping new products and software features, said a person who's worked with Mr. Ive closely for many years.

"He built Apple into this ID (industrial design) and HI (human interface) powerhouse. What does that mean going forward? None of us know," this person added. "It's not the team that he inherited."

The AirPower charging pad was supposed to arrive in 2018. Mr. Ive had imagined the product as a dresser-top catchall for Apple devices, but engineering tests found it behaved more like a dorm-room hot plate, heating up loose change and failing to evenly recharge devices. Apple killed it in March.

The HomePod shipped in February 2018, more than two years after Amazon.com Inc.'s Alexa-powered Echo. Delayed by production issues, the product flopped. Apple sold fewer than 500,000 units in its first full quarter of sales, according to Canalys, giving it just 3% of the smart-speaker market.

The latest iPhones released last fall have been a disappointment, triggering the first back-to-back decline in quarterly sales and profit in more than two years.

The design team has been working on augmented reality glasses that would give users visual displays of messages and maps. It continues work on annual updates to Apple's existing products.

Four longtime members of the design team left over the past year.

In May, Apple employees and guests received an invitation to celebrate the official opening of the company's headquarters with a concert by Lady Gaga. Mr. Ive, listed as a co-host, wasn't there. He had flown back to the U.K. to see his ailing father, people were told.

Weeks later, Mr. Ive attended Apple's annual developers conference. For years, product videos at those events featured a voice-over from Mr. Ive, explaining the wizardry and materials used to create products.

In this year's video, Mr. Ive's voice was absent.

On Thursday, Mr. Ive convened the user interface and industrial designers in their new, unified workspace at Apple Park. He explained he was leaving and answered questions. The intimate event felt like a family gathering and was a fitting way for the design chief to say goodbye, said one person in attendance.

Mr. Ive's old design team -- a group of aesthetes once thought of as gods inside Apple -- will report to COO Jeff Williams, a mechanical engineer with an M.B.A.

