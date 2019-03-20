Apple : Launches New AirPods in Wearables Push

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. on Wednesday announced a new version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that can activate the virtual assistant Siri by voice, a new feature aimed at extending the momentum of a fast-selling device as iPhone sales cool.

The tech giant is under pressure to build up new areas of business as growth in its bread-and-butter smartphone business sputters. With people holding on to iPhones longer, Apple is looking to a combination of services and wearable devices.

The AirPods are the third product announced by Apple this week. Apple announced new versions Monday of its iPad mini and iPad Air tablets, and Tuesday it updated its iMac computer.

The releases come ahead of an event next Monday at Apple's Cupertino, Calif., headquarters, where it is expected to announce new services, including its first original TV shows and a news-subscription service.

The second generation of AirPods, which Apple said connect to iPhones faster and increase talk time to about three hours, could help accelerate its wearables business, which jumped 35% last year to $17.38 billion in revenue.

The category, which includes AirPods and Apple Watch, remains just 6.5% of total revenue. The iPhone accounts for two-thirds of the company's sales. A downturn in iPhone demand late last year forced Apple to slash its quarterly revenue guidance for the first time in more than 15 years.

Apple said the new wireless earbuds hit stores next week. It is offering a version with a traditional-charging case for $159, same price as the original set, and a version with a wireless-charging case for $199. The earbuds feature a new H1 chip, replacing the W1 wireless chip that powered the first generation AirPods.

The company earlier this year approved production of a wireless-charging pad called AirPower, according to people familiar with the matter. It had announced the product in late 2017.

AirPower, which would allow users to charge the new AirPods and an iPhone simultaneously, has been delayed by product-development challenges, the people said. Apple typically announces new products within months of beginning production.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on AirPower.

