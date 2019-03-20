Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Launches New AirPods in Wearables Push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:51am EDT

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. on Wednesday announced a new version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that can activate the virtual assistant Siri by voice, a new feature aimed at extending the momentum of a fast-selling device as iPhone sales cool.

The tech giant is under pressure to build up new areas of business as growth in its bread-and-butter smartphone business sputters. With people holding on to iPhones longer, Apple is looking to a combination of services and wearable devices.

The AirPods are the third product announced by Apple this week. Apple announced new versions Monday of its iPad mini and iPad Air tablets, and Tuesday it updated its iMac computer.

The releases come ahead of an event next Monday at Apple's Cupertino, Calif., headquarters, where it is expected to announce new services, including its first original TV shows and a news-subscription service.

The second generation of AirPods, which Apple said connect to iPhones faster and increase talk time to about three hours, could help accelerate its wearables business, which jumped 35% last year to $17.38 billion in revenue.

The category, which includes AirPods and Apple Watch, remains just 6.5% of total revenue. The iPhone accounts for two-thirds of the company's sales. A downturn in iPhone demand late last year forced Apple to slash its quarterly revenue guidance for the first time in more than 15 years.

Apple said the new wireless earbuds hit stores next week. It is offering a version with a traditional-charging case for $159, same price as the original set, and a version with a wireless-charging case for $199. The earbuds feature a new H1 chip, replacing the W1 wireless chip that powered the first generation AirPods.

The company earlier this year approved production of a wireless-charging pad called AirPower, according to people familiar with the matter. It had announced the product in late 2017.

AirPower, which would allow users to charge the new AirPods and an iPhone simultaneously, has been delayed by product-development challenges, the people said. Apple typically announces new products within months of beginning production.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on AirPower.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
10:51aAPPLE : Launches New AirPods in Wearables Push
DJ
10:36aAPPLE : launches new AirPods ahead of March 25 event
RE
08:58aAPPLE : Wistron Not To Make High-End IPhones In India
AQ
08:31aAPPLE : AirPods, the World's Most Popular Wireless Headphones, are Getting Even ..
BU
08:12aWeak smartphone demand hits IQE's earnings; shares tumble
RE
03:35aXiaomi weathers China smartphone slowdown but growth worries hit shares
RE
03:31aXiaomi weathers China smartphone slowdown but growth worries hit shares
RE
03/19New Fox Begins Trading, Names New Directors Including Paul Ryan -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/19MACOS 10.15 : what we want to see
AQ
03/19APPLE : Netflix not part of Apple's upcoming video service
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 765 M
Net income 2019 53 048 M
Finance 2019 103 B
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 16,37
P/E ratio 2020 14,64
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
Capitalization 880 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 181 $
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE18.25%879 541
XIAOMI CORP--.--%40 639
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD27.21%2 601
MEITU INC--.--%2 025
DORO AB12.74%101
DIGIA OYJ-7.02%81
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.