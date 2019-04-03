Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/03 05:28:13 pm
195.475 USD   +0.75%
08:12pAPPLE : Maestri, Luca
PU
08:12pAPPLE : Williams, Jeffrey E
PU
07:02pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : quarter one earnings under pressure as chip prices fall
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Maestri, Luca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Maestri Luca

APPLE INC [ AAPL ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

Senior Vice President, CFO

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

4/1/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed Execution

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Ownership

of Indirect

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

4/1/2019

M

105400

A

(1)

132848 (2)

D

Common Stock (3)

4/1/2019

F

54262

D

$191.24

78586

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Conversion or Exercise

3. Trans. Date

3A. Deemed Execution

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A)

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Price of Derivative

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Date

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock Unit

(1)

4/1/2019

M

40954

(4)

(4)

Common Stock

40954.0

(1)

0

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(1)

4/1/2019

M

36108

(5)

(5)

Common Stock

36108.0

(1)

36107

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(1)

4/1/2019

M

28338

(6)

(6)

Common Stock

28338.0

(1)

56675

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1)Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock.

(2)The number of securities reported reflects the acquisition on January 31, 2019 of 124 shares of Apple Inc.'s common stock pursuant to the Apple Inc. Amended Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") for the ESPP purchase period of August 1, 2018 through January 31, 2019.

(3)Shares withheld by Registrant to satisfy the statutory tax withholding requirements on vesting of restricted stock units. No shares were sold.

(4)This award was granted on October 17, 2014. 40,955 restricted stock units subject to the award vested on April 1, 2017 and 40,954 restricted stock units subject to the award vested on each of April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.

(5)This award was granted on October 5, 2015. 36,108 restricted stock units subject to the award vested on each of April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019 and 36,107 restricted stock units are scheduled to vest on April 1, 2020, assuming continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

(6)This award was granted on October 14, 2016. 28,338 restricted stock units subject to the award vested on April 1, 2019, 28,338 restricted stock units are scheduled to vest on April 1, 2020 and 28,337 restricted stock units are scheduled to vest on April 1, 2021, assuming continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Maestri Luca

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

Senior Vice President, CFO

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

Signatures

/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Luca Maestri

4/3/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned does hereby make, constitute and appoint each of Katherine L. Adams, Kyle Andeer, and Sam Whittington, or any one of them, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1)(a) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as a director or officer of Apple Inc. ("Apple"), any Forms 3, 4 and 5 and any other forms or any amendment s thereto (the "Section 16 Forms"), required to be filed in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the rules thereunder, (b) any Form 13-H and any other forms or any amendments thereto (the "Section 13(h) Forms") required to be filed in accordance with Section 13(h) of the Exchange Act and any related rules thereunder, and

(c)a Form ID and any other forms or applications, including applications for EDGAR access codes and passwords, required to be filed or submitted in accordance with Regulation S-T promulgated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (or any successor provision) in order to file a Section 16 Form electronically (a "Form ID" and, together with the Section 16 Forms and the Sec tion 13(h) Forms, the "Forms");

(2)do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete the execution of any such Forms and any amendments thereto, and the ti mely filing of such Forms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or other authority; and

(3)take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally req uired by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned, pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in his or her discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as such attorney-in-fact might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or r evocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or his or her substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and th e rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that each such attorney-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming, nor is Apple assu ming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 13(h) or Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file any Forms with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in sec urities issued by Apple, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to each such attorney-in-fact.

The undersigned understands and acknowledges that the Securities and Exchange Commission requires any electronic requests for a Form ID and/or Passphrase be authenticated. The undersigned her eby confirms the authenticity of any such electronic request submitted for a Form ID and/or Passphrase, or any update thereto, by any of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact on or after the date hereof

.

From and after the date hereof, any Power of Attorney previously granted by the undersigned concerning the subject matter hereof is hereby revoked.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 28th day of February 2019.

/s/ Luca Maestri Luca Maestri

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 00:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
08:12pAPPLE : Maestri, Luca
PU
08:12pAPPLE : Williams, Jeffrey E
PU
07:02pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : quarter one earnings under pressure as chip prices fall
RE
05:30pVerizon Rolls Out 5G; South Korea Is Next
DJ
03:01aAPPLE : Mobile Wallet Adoption Rates Are the Highest in Asia-Pacific, Says yStat..
AQ
02:48aAPPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
DJ
04/02APPLE : starts iPhone 7 production in Bengaluru
AQ
04/02Apple, luxury brands drop prices in China on VAT cut
RE
04/02APPLE : Public Concern Over Privacy Pushes Tech Industry to Change
AQ
04/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Track Mostly See Cautious Gains After Monday's Su..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 702 M
Net income 2019 52 990 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
P/E ratio 2020 15,17
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
Capitalization 915 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE23.00%914 859
XIAOMI CORP--.--%37 460
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD60.86%3 228
MEITU INC--.--%2 105
DORO AB3.95%93
DIGIA OYJ-7.72%79
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About