Apple : Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--3rd Update

01/02/2019 | 11:59pm CET

By Micah Maidenberg

Apple Inc. lowered its sales forecast for its fiscal first quarter, a rare revision to its guidance, blaming slowing sales of smartphones and other devices in China.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a letter to investors on Wednesday that the company now predicts revenue of around $84 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 29.

Previously the company said revenue would be between $89 billion and $93 billion for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast more than $91 billion.

Mr. Cook said Apple anticipated challenges in key emerging markets, but didn't expect the magnitude of the economic deceleration, especially in China. A contraction in the region's smartphone market was particularly sharp, he said.

"Most of our revenue shortfall to our guidance, and over 100% of our year-over-year worldwide revenue decline, occurred in Greater China across iPhone, Mac and iPad," Mr. Cook wrote.

"As the climate of mounting uncertainty weighed on financial markets, the effects appeared to reach consumers as well, with traffic to our retail stores and our channel partners in China declining as the quarter progressed," he wrote in the letter.

Mr. Cook said the Chinese economy began slowing in the second half of last year, citing government-reported gross-domestic-product data. He said the economic environment in the country has been impacted by trade tensions with the U.S.

Shares in Apple fell about 7% to $147.43 in after-hours trading Wednesday. Before that drop, Apple closed the regular trading session as the third-most valuable U.S. public company in terms of market capitalization, falling behind Amazon.com Inc. Microsoft Corp. is the most valuable company with a market cap of about $776 billion, according to FactSet.

Apple became the first company with a valuation that surpassed $1 trillion in early August.

But since this past fall, the value of Apple shares have declined amid a broader selloff in technology companies and investors' concerns about growth in the global market for smartphones.

Other factors have resulted in weaker-than-expected sales for the quarter, Apple's CEO said.

Mr. Cook said the company had difficult comparisons in the quarter because iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were shipped during in its fiscal fourth quarter. A year earlier the iPhone X shipped in 2018's fiscal first quarter.

Supply constraints also weighed on results, due to what Mr. Cook said was an unprecedented number of new products it brought to the market.

"Sales of Apple Watch Series 4 and iPad Pro were constrained much or all of the quarter. AirPods and MacBook Air were also constrained," he wrote.

The strong U.S. dollar trimmed 2% from sales in the quarter and consumers chose to keep their older models longer, according to Mr. Cook.

Apple expects other key performance measures for the quarter, including a gross margin of 38% and operating expenses of about $8.7 billion, to be in line with earlier guidance, according to Mr. Cook's letter.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

