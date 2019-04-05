Log in
APPLE

(AAPL)
My previous session
04/05 02:09:38 pm
196.875 USD   +0.61%
Apple Music's U.S. subscriber count overtakes Spotify

04/05/2019 | 01:51pm EDT
A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's streaming music service overtook rival Spotify Technology SA in terms of paid subscribers in the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Apple's service had 28 million subscribers as of the end of February compared with Spotify's 26 million paid subscribers, the person said.

Both companies charge $9.99 a month for subscriptions, though Spotify still has more total U.S. listeners than an Apple thanks to an ad-supported free tier of its service with fewer features. Analysts also believe Spotify has a stronger subscriber position than Apple outside the United States.

Neither Apple nor Spotify disclose country-level listener data, and both firms declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Apple has overtaken Spotify on the metric.

Apple's streaming service is part of a broader push at the company to make money off subscriptions and services as iPhone sales slow. Last month the company announced a news, television and gaming subscriptions, as well as a credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Spotify likely still has more paying users than Apple Music, with 96 million premium subscribers and 207 million month active users as of its most recent earnings report in February. The company said in its report that it has 28.8 million premium subscribers and 62.1 million monthly active listeners in its North American region, which includes Canada but not Mexico.

Apple does not regularly disclose how many subscribers it has, and the last official count - 50 million - came almost a year ago in May of 2018.

About 67 million of Spotify's premium subscribers are outside of North America, the company said in its most recent quarterly report.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Kenneth Li and Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.43% 196.51 Delayed Quote.24.08%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.17% 202.585 Delayed Quote.21.06%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 2.27% 143.25 Delayed Quote.23.59%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 648 M
Net income 2019 52 941 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 17,21
P/E ratio 2020 15,30
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
Capitalization 921 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE24.08%914 859
XIAOMI CORP--.--%37 460
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD78.32%3 228
MEITU INC--.--%2 105
DORO AB4.25%93
DIGIA OYJ-8.77%79
