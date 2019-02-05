Apple : Names Deirdre O'Brien Senior Vice President of Retail + People

Apple® today announced that Deirdre O’Brien is taking on new
responsibilities for Apple’s retail and online stores in an expanded
role as senior vice president of Retail + People, reporting to CEO Tim
Cook. After five transformative years leading the company’s retail and
online stores, Angela Ahrendts plans to depart Apple in April for new
personal and professional pursuits.
In her expanded role, Deirdre will bring her three decades of Apple
experience to lead the company’s global retail reach, focused on the
connection between the customer and the people and processes that serve
them. She will continue to lead the People team, overseeing all
People-related functions, including talent development and Apple
University, recruiting, employee relations and experience, business
partnership, benefits, compensation, and inclusion and diversity.
“At Apple, we believe our soul is our people, and Deirdre understands
the qualities and strengths of our team better than anyone,” said Tim
Cook, Apple’s CEO. “For more than three decades, she has helped keep
Apple focused on serving customers and enriching lives. She’s an
exceptional leader and she’s been a vital partner to our retail teams
around the world since the very beginning. I am thrilled to work
alongside Deirdre in her new role, and I know our 70,000 retail
employees will be, too.”
“People come to Apple to do the best work of their lives, and our retail
teams show their passion every day, in every interaction, all around the
world,” said Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of Retail + People.
“It is the opportunity of a lifetime to work with, and learn from, such
a talented, diverse and imaginative team. I am looking forward to this
journey, and to continuing the important work of the People team in
supporting all of Apple’s amazing employees.”
Apple today operates 35 online stores and 506 retail stores on five
continents, staffed by teams who are dedicated to enriching lives and
serving their communities. Every Apple retail store location offers
innovative programs for customers, including Today at Apple®, designed
to unlock creativity, inspire learning and encourage connection.
“I want to thank Angela for inspiring and energizing our teams over the
past five years,” said Tim Cook. “She has been a positive,
transformative force, both for Apple’s stores and the communities they
serve. We all wish her the very best as she begins a new chapter.”
“The last five years have been the most stimulating, challenging and
fulfilling of my career. Through the teams’ collective efforts, Retail
has never been stronger or better positioned to make an even greater
contribution for Apple,” said Angela Ahrendts, senior vice president of
Retail. “I feel there is no better time to pass the baton to Deirdre,
one of Apple’s strongest executives. I look forward to watching how this
amazing team, under her leadership, will continue to change the world
one person and one community at a time.”
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the
Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with
iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software
platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences
across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services
including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more
than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on
earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
