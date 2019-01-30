Log in
Apple : New York Opens Investigation Into Apple FaceTime Bug -- Update

01/30/2019 | 05:46pm EST

By Tripp Mickle

New York state launched an investigation into Apple Inc.'s response to a bug in its FaceTime video-chat system that allowed callers to eavesdrop on others using the technology giant's devices, deepening the scrutiny of a security setback that has undermined the company's privacy position.

The investigation, announced Wednesday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, will focus on Apple's failure to warn consumers about the glitch and its slow response to the issue, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.

The glitch was reported to Apple more than a week earlier by an Arizona teenager and his mother, but the company didn't disable the Group FaceTime feature linked to the problem until late Monday after it was flagged on social media.

"This FaceTime breach is a serious threat to the security and privacy of millions of New Yorkers who have put their trust in Apple and its products over the years," Ms. James said in the statement.

Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prior to Apple disabling its Group FaceTime feature Monday, the bug allowed one FaceTime user calling another to listen in while the recipient's Apple device rang -- whether the person accepts the call or not.

The company has said it expects to release a software fix later this week.

Regulators and lawmakers have shown increasing willingness to challenge tech giants over privacy practices and other issues in recent years as those companies' products become more deeply integrated into everyday life. Executives from Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google were summoned to Capitol Hill to testify on their privacy practices in September.

Apple last year faced questions from U.S. lawmakers over a feature that throttled the performance of iPhones with older batteries. The company apologized for the issue.

The FaceTime bug thrust Apple into a wider debate over user privacy that has intensified since Facebook disclosed that data from as many as 87 million users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the analytics firm tied to the 2016 campaign of President Trump.

Amid rising public concern about privacy, Apple tried to distinguish itself from tech rivals by touting the privacy protections offered by its devices and a business model focused on selling gadgets rather than advertising. The company erected a billboard at this month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that said, "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone."

Mr. Cuomo issued a consumer alert about the FaceTime bug on Monday and encouraged New Yorkers to disable the video-chat system. The state said it would accept consumer complaints related to the FaceTime bug.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

