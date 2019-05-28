Log in
Apple : New iPod touch delivers even greater performance

05/28/2019 | 09:39am EDT
PRESS RELEASEMay 28, 2019
New iPod touch delivers even greater performance

Featuring Support for Group FaceTime and AR Experiences

The new iPod touch features Group FaceTime and AR experiences, a first for iPod.
Cupertino, California - Apple today introduced the new iPod touch with enhancements to power, capability and communication at a remarkable price. The Apple-designed A10 Fusion chip brings improved performance in games, and for the first time on iPod, immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences and Group FaceTime, making it easy to chat with family members, friends or colleagues simultaneously. The new iPod touch is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today and in stores later this week.
'We're making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199,' said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing. 'The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.'
The new iPod touch brings fun and productive AR experiences across gaming, education and web browsing.
iPod touch comes in a new 256GB capacity, giving plenty of space to download music for offline listening through Apple Music or the iTunes Store. With Apple Music, subscribers can access a catalog of over 50 million songs, thousands of playlists, Beats 1 Radio and daily editorial selections from the world's best music experts. Subscribers can create their own playlists, watch music videos, listen to exclusive Beats 1 shows from their favorite artists on demand and share music with their friends. Now available in over 100 countries, Apple Music offers the most comprehensive music experience ever.
A new 256GB capacity provides plenty of space to download music for offline listening through Apple Music or the iTunes Store.
iOS is the world's largest gaming platform, and with three times faster graphics, games on the new iPod touch run even smoother and look even more beautiful. This fall gamers can look forward to Apple Arcade, a game subscription service with over 100 new and exclusive games with no ads or additional purchases, and the ability to download games for offline play. Apple Arcade is the perfect complement to the already enormously popular catalog of free games on the App Store.
The new iPod touch brings three times faster graphics, making games run even smoother and look even more beautiful. Gamers can look forward to Apple Arcade on iPod touch this fall.
The new iPod touch also provides fun and productive AR experiences across gaming, education and web browsing. AR is even more engaging and immersive with the new capabilities of shared AR, persistent AR, which is tied to a specific location, and image detection, making it possible for the new iPod touch to magically bring to life 3D objects like toys and sculptures.
Pricing and Availability
  • The new iPod touch starts at $199 (US) for the 32GB model, $299 (US) for the 128GB model and $399 (US) for the 256GB model from apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores, and is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). iPod touch is available in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.
  • The new iPod touch models are available to order starting today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK and US.
Media

Images of iPod touch

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple's four software platforms - iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
Press Contacts

Andrew Kelly

Apple

andrewkelly@apple.com

(669) 283-1423

Michele Wyman

Apple

michele_wyman@apple.com

(669) 276-1208

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:38:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
