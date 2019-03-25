Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's Apple News+ service will offer content from 300 popular magazines and newspapers for just $10 a month. Unless you are wedded to print, it may be time to consider dumping your subscriptions.

While it was not immediately clear what was on offer across all publications, subscribing to the 300 titles would cost a whopping $8,000 per year, Apple executives said during a launch event at its Cupertino, California headquarters on Monday.

"It's a good value," said Merrill Brown, a media consultant and founder of The News Project, which is building technology for news providers.

Conde Nast - publisher of the New Yorker, Vogue and Wired magazines - will include the full load of stories from each print issue of its titles, plus other curated content on Apple News+.

The annual price of a $100 digital subscription to the New Yorker plus a $20 annual subscription for Vanity Fair alone would equal the $120 annual cost of Apple News+, which will also include hundreds of other publications.

Conde Nast said it believes its current subscribers will continue to pay for the archives and digital content, which is not included in Apple News+.

Apple did not specify what will be made available by other publishers, leaving it to the publishers themselves to explain their role in the service.

The Wall Street Journal, one of the biggest daily titles included in Apple News+, said it will provide a selection of general interest news, but only Journal subscribers will continue to have exclusive access to its business reporting and analysis, said William Lewis, chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of the Journal, in a memo on Monday. A monthly digital subscription to the Journal costs $39 per month.

A source briefed on the arrangement said all Journal content will technically be available on the Apple service, but that only certain stories would be promoted to users, mainly in the general news category. Readers will be able to find all Journal content through a search in the app, but will not be able to browse it freely, the source said.

Executives from Dow Jones, which owns the Journal, said during a company meeting on Monday that they do not believe existing subscribers will leave the paper for Apple's subscription service, and instead view the readers brought to the paper by Apple News+ as prospective customers for full subscriptions, according to a source who listened to the meeting.

The Los Angeles Times will also be part of Apple News+.

"Apple News editors will be able to curate current and recent coverage from all of our sections," said Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong in a statement. "Some content, particularly our 137 years’ worth of archives, will not be accessible through News+."

Conde Nast, along with Hearst and Meredith Corp, formed an unlimited magazine-reading app called Texture that Apple bought in March 2018.

Meredith said the full digital editions of its print magazines, such as People and Real Simple, will be available on Apple News+.

"Apple News+ subscribers can access current and past issues and individual articles from magazines," Apple said in a statement, but it will not allow advertisers to track what users read, and Apple itself will not have that data. That focus on privacy comes after numerous data scandals in the tech industry over the past year.

The New York Times, the largest U.S. newspaper by subscribers, is unlikely be part of Apple’s news service.

Chief Executive Mark Thompson previously told Reuters that the company was "leery" about consumers reading its journalism on other platforms and warned publishers of how Netflix disrupted the movie studio business and gained leverage by taking control of distribution.

Apple shares fell 1.2 percent on Monday.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

By Sheila Dang and Stephen Nellis

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Meredith Corporation, New York Times Co, News Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.21% 188.74 Delayed Quote.21.12%
MEREDITH CORPORATION 0.04% 55.72 Delayed Quote.7.24%
NEW YORK TIMES CO -0.06% 32.58 Delayed Quote.46.25%
NEWS CORP -0.55% 12.56 Delayed Quote.11.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
08:47pAPPLE : China's digital sovereignty must be respected
AQ
08:09pApple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscri..
RE
07:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Journal's Partnership With Apple Marks ..
DJ
07:22pAPPLE : Pushes Beyond iPhone With Launch of TV, Finance, Gaming, News Services
DJ
06:25pAPPLE : launches new TV streaming service, credit card, and gaming service
AQ
06:22pApple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
RE
06:19pAPPLE : highlights privacy in new services in jab at rivals
AQ
06:17pApple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
RE
06:02pApple launches game subscription service 'Apple Arcade'
RE
05:54pOvations, hugs and soaring speeches as Apple embraces Hollywood
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 765 M
Net income 2019 53 048 M
Finance 2019 103 B
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 14,99
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 901 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE21.12%900 854
XIAOMI CORP--.--%37 472
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD39.19%2 791
MEITU INC--.--%2 120
DORO AB8.64%97
DIGIA OYJ-9.82%78
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.