Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/25 02:53:32 pm
187.53 USD   -1.84%
02:48pAPPLE : launches 'News Plus', credit card services
RE
02:48pApple enters video streaming, updates news, game and payment apps
RE
02:48pApple launches game subscription service
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple News+ is $10 per month. Is it time to dump your New Yorker subscription?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's new Apple News+ service consolidates popular newspaper and magazine subscriptions, which could appeal more to casual readers suffering from subscription fatigue than long-time fans of specific publications.

Avid readers of magazines like The New Yorker or newspapers like the Wall Street Journal may still keep individual subscriptions for full access to archives or to show support for their favourite publications directly.

But at $10 (£7.6) per month, Apple's service might be attractive to casual readers who want to peruse a few articles each month from a variety of news sources.

"It's a good value," said Merrill Brown, a media consultant and founder of The News Project, which is building technology for news providers, adding that Apple should develop initiatives to support local news sources and those reporting on under-covered topics.

The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times will be part of the service, Apple announced on Monday. The financial news-focused Wall Street Journal will hire reporters to produce more general news content, the Journal has reported. A monthly digital subscription to the Wall Street Journal costs $39 per month.

Apple News+ readers will only get a curated selection of general interest news, while Wall Street Journal subscribers will continue to have exclusive access to its business reporting and analysis, said William Lewis, chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of the Journal, in a memo on Monday.

It was unclear whether Apple News+ will include the entire content of all the participating magazines and newspapers.

Magazines from Conde Nast and Hearst, including The New Yorker and Vanity Fair, are also included with Apple's revamped news offering. They will be among the 300 magazines available with Apple News+, along with Wired and National Geographic.

The two publishing houses, along with Meredith Corp, which publishes People and InStyle magazines, formed an unlimited magazine-reading app called Texture that Apple bought in March 2018.

Magazine subscription costs vary widely. A yearly digital subscription to the New Yorker costs $100, while a digital subscription to Vanity Fair costs $20. Apple said subscribing to all the publications separately would cost a reader $8000 per year.

The New York Times, the largest U.S. newspaper by subscribers, is unlikely be part of Apple’s news service.

Apple said the service will not allow advertisers to track what users read, and Apple itself will not have that data. The focus on privacy comes after numerous data scandals in the tech industry over the past year.

New York Times Chief Executive Mark Thompson previously told Reuters that the company was "leery" about consumers reading its journalism on other platforms and warned publishers of how Netflix disrupted the movie studio business and gained leverage by taking control of distribution.

The New York Time's subscription revenue grew 3 percent in 2018 from the previous year while its advertising revenue was stagnant. Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have gained a near duopoly on digital advertising.

A monthly digital subscription to the Times costs $15, which the company is not willing to give up to be part of other platforms, Thompson has said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

By Sheila Dang

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Meredith Corporation, New York Times Co
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.69% 187.99 Delayed Quote.21.12%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -0.31% 55.52 Delayed Quote.7.24%
NEW YORK TIMES CO -0.35% 32.51 Delayed Quote.46.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:48pApple launches game subscription service
RE
02:48pApple partners with Goldman to add a credit card to Wallet
RE
02:41pAPPLE : Unveils Apple TV+, The New Home for the World's Most Creative Storytelle..
BU
02:40pApple launches game subscription service 'Apple Arcade'
RE
02:38pApple News+ is $10 per month. Is it time to dump your New Yorker subscription..
RE
02:36pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pressured As Growth Fears Weigh On Market Sentiment
DJ
02:30pAPPLE LAUNCHES APPLE NEWS, APPLE CAR : We report live from California
AQ
02:24pApple enters video streaming, updates news, game and payment apps
RE
02:10pAPPLE : launches 'News Plus', credit card services
RE
02:05pAPPLE : introduces Apple Arcade
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 765 M
Net income 2019 53 048 M
Finance 2019 103 B
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 14,99
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 901 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE21.12%900 854
XIAOMI CORP--.--%37 472
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD39.19%2 791
MEITU INC--.--%2 120
DORO AB8.64%97
DIGIA OYJ-9.82%78
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.