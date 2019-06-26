UPDATEJune 26, 2019
Apple News launches candidate guide ahead of 2020 Democratic debates
A Comprehensive Guide to the Democratic Presidential Candidates This Election Season
The Apple News candidate guide offers readers trusted information from quality news sources.
Apple today introduced a new candidate guide
in Apple News, providing a timely, trusted and comprehensive look at the 20 individuals participating in the first Democratic debates hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in Miami, Florida, on June 26 and 27. The candidate guide offers readers one convenient place to find information on each candidate from a diverse set of news sources, including ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, Politico, The Hill, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, Vox and others. Curated by the team of Apple News editors, the candidate guide is easily accessible within the News app on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
'The 2020 Democratic field is complex, and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they're familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time,' said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. 'The candidate guide in Apple News is a robust and reliable resource, connecting readers to valuable at-a-glance information and to great journalism from our partners.'
Apple News provides one convenient place to find details about the 20 Democratic presidential candidates.
Apple News provides one convenient place to find details about the 20 Democratic presidential candidates.
The Apple News candidate guide will be featured in the Top Stories section on June 26, and in coverage throughout the 2020 primary campaign, within the News app. Readers can quickly access these pages to learn about a candidate's biography and experience, notable moments and quotes, current position on key issues, as well as videos, photos and recent coverage from trusted news sources.
In addition, Apple News will feature updates from the first Democratic debate, with articles and video highlights from NBC News, including fact checking, reactions and key onstage moments and takeaways.
Apple News readers can click to follow candidates within the News app to receive ongoing updates.
Apple News readers can click to follow candidates within the News app to receive ongoing updates.
After the first debates, the candidate guide will be continuously updated with news from reliable sources throughout the primary campaign. Apple News readers can click to follow any of the candidates to add breaking news and ongoing coverage about that candidate to their Today feed within the News app.
Media
Images of Apple News candidate guide
Press Contacts
Fay Sliger
Apple
fsliger@apple.com
(669) 227-0877
Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com
(408) 974-2042
Disclaimer
Apple Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:06:04 UTC