UPDATE June 26, 2019

Apple News launches candidate guide ahead of 2020 Democratic debates

The Apple News candidate guide offers readers trusted information from quality news sources.

'The 2020 Democratic field is complex, and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they're familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time,' said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. 'The candidate guide in Apple News is a robust and reliable resource, connecting readers to valuable at-a-glance information and to great journalism from our partners.'

The Apple News candidate guide will be featured in the Top Stories section on June 26, and in coverage throughout the 2020 primary campaign, within the News app. Readers can quickly access these pages to learn about a candidate's biography and experience, notable moments and quotes, current position on key issues, as well as videos, photos and recent coverage from trusted news sources.

In addition, Apple News will feature updates from the first Democratic debate, with articles and video highlights from NBC News, including fact checking, reactions and key onstage moments and takeaways.