Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/01 04:00:01 pm
166.52 USD   +0.05%
02:48aAPPLE : Overheard
DJ
02/02APPLE : Doesn't Buy Low
DJ
02/02KEYWORDS : Apple's Cold War Over Privacy Turns Hot
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : OVERHEARD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Dan Gallagher

Don't accuse Apple Inc. of trying to prop up its own stock.

The iPhone maker curbed its share buybacks considerably in the final three months of 2018. Only 38 million shares were purchased during the period, according to Apple's quarterly filing. That follows a binge in which Apple bought back a little over 342 million shares during the first nine months of the year -- nearly four times as much as a year earlier. Apple's buybacks represented about 6% of the stock's total trading volume in first nine months of 2018.

But the final quarter is when the stock needed help. Apple's share price lost more than 30% of its value in that period following the company's quarterly report on Nov. 1 that raised considerable worries about the new iPhone cycle. Yet about 82% of the quarter's repurchases took place before that report. Perhaps Apple didn't feel safe catching its own falling knife.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:48aAPPLE : Overheard
DJ
02/03APPLE : may lower iPhone prices outside the US
AQ
02/03APPLE : fixes FaceTime privacy bug
AQ
02/02APPLE : Apologizes For FaceTime Bug, To Issue Software Update Next Week
AQ
02/02APPLE : Doesn't Buy Low
DJ
02/02APPLE : to celebrate February as 'Heart Month'
AQ
02/02Google pays US$7,600 fine to Russia over banned information
AQ
02/02KEYWORDS : Apple's Cold War Over Privacy Turns Hot
DJ
02/01IMAC 2019 : release date, news and rumors
AQ
02/01APPLE : apologizes for FaceTime eavesdropping bug, pledges fix
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 638 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,62
P/E ratio 2020 12,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 785 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE5.57%785 188
MEITU INC--.--%1 415
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%224
DORO AB13.62%104
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%66
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.