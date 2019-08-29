Apple : Opens Door to iPhone Repairs by More Outside Vendors -- 2nd Update

By Allison Prang

Apple Inc. is launching a new product-repair program in the U.S. in which independent businesses can repair Apple products using the same parts and tools as the company's authorized service providers.

Apple said Thursday businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician to apply for the company's repair program. Firms that qualify can buy diagnostic equipment, parts and tools at the same price paid by the company's more than 5,000 authorized service-providers world-wide.

The Cupertino, Calif., company plans eventually to expand the program outside the U.S. after having piloted the program with businesses in North America, Europe and Asia over the past year.

Apple has historically kept a tight lid on the people and companies that could complete repairs on products like the iPhone. It has frowned upon unauthorized repair shops, which would often handle service needs like cracked phone screens, and pushed for customers to go to Apple stores or Apple-certified service locations to have their products worked on safely.

Separately, Apple said Thursday it plans to host a Sept. 10 event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its corporate campus, where it is widely expected to unveil products including three new iPhone models.

Technology-industry trade groups like CompTIA have lobbied against "right to repair" legislation, amid concerns that weaker standards would expose consumers to security and privacy risks and endanger companies' intellectual-property rights.

However, the network of certified locations where authorized work can be completed has typically been limited. The move to expand the network of businesses that can do repair work is the latest step Apple has taken to loosen the reins.

"Apple is finally responding to the reality that their customers have been dealing with for years: it does not have the capacity to handle the volume of repairs generated by their market success," Kyle Wiens, editor in chief of consumer website iFixit.com, said in a tweet.

But while independent shops might be able to access equipment at the same prices as authorized service providers, they might find it difficult to persuade customers to pay for repairs out of pocket, according to Kevin Purdy of iFixit. A replacement screen for the iPhone XS Max could cost up to $350 before labor costs and margins, the website said -- which is more than the $329 out-of-warranty cost that Apple charges if it does the repair.

"While it goes much of the way toward an open repair market, high prices could still weaken the incentive for all reputable repair firms, and individuals, to have a shot at keeping iPhones working longer," Mr. Purdy said in an article.

Apple completed a major expansion of its repair-service network through Best Buy Co. earlier this summer, enabling customers to visit nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores and receive service and repairs on their Apple products.

--Bowdeya Tweh contributed to this article.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com