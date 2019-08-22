Log in
Apple : Pipeline Includes Three New iPhones, Less Expensive HomePod, Sources Say -Bloomberg

08/22/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

--Three new Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhones are likely to go on sale in September, according to a Bloomberg report, which said the company will launch new versions of the iPad Pro and a MacBook Pro this year with a screen measuring over 16 inches diagonally.

--The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said Apple is working on a less expensive HomePod that might launch next year. The report said a company spokeswoman declined to comment.

--The new phones will include "Pro" models with a new camera system that has a third sensor, Bloomberg reported.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 330 M
Net income 2019 54 140 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
Capitalization 961 B
Income Statement Evolution
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE34.80%960 958
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%246 177
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 373
MEITU INC--.--%1 077
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 004
FITBIT INC-39.24%780
