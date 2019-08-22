Apple : Pipeline Includes Three New iPhones, Less Expensive HomePod, Sources Say -Bloomberg

--Three new Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhones are likely to go on sale in September, according to a Bloomberg report, which said the company will launch new versions of the iPad Pro and a MacBook Pro this year with a screen measuring over 16 inches diagonally.

--The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said Apple is working on a less expensive HomePod that might launch next year. The report said a company spokeswoman declined to comment.

--The new phones will include "Pro" models with a new camera system that has a third sensor, Bloomberg reported.

