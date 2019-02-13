Apple : Planning to Unveil Video Service on March 25, Sources Say -Bloomberg

--Apple Inc. (AAPL) has invited Hollywood stars to a March 25 event where the company will unveil its new video and news subscription services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the plan."

--Apple's video service will feature original material as well as television shows and movies acquired by the company, the report said.

--Final plans could change, and a spokesman for Apple didn't respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-13/apple-is-said-to-invite-hollywood-stars-to-video-service-launch

