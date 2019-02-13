Log in
Apple : Planning to Unveil Video Service on March 25, Sources Say -Bloomberg

0
02/13/2019 | 06:46pm EST

--Apple Inc. (AAPL) has invited Hollywood stars to a March 25 event where the company will unveil its new video and news subscription services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the plan."

--Apple's video service will feature original material as well as television shows and movies acquired by the company, the report said.

--Final plans could change, and a spokesman for Apple didn't respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-13/apple-is-said-to-invite-hollywood-stars-to-video-service-launch

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 644 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 806 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE7.41%805 794
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD12.83%2 250
MEITU INC--.--%1 714
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%219
DORO AB13.32%101
DIGIA OYJ-5.96%81
