Apple : Posts Drop in Quarterly Revenue and Profit -- Update

Apple Inc. posted a quarterly decline in both revenue and profit -- the first time in more than a decade for the December quarter -- underlining the tech giant's challenge to reignite slowing iPhone sales and depend more on services for growth.

The company on Tuesday also projected revenue for the current quarter would fall short of Wall Street expectations, another disappointing outlook that comes just weeks after it surprisingly slashed its revenue forecast for the December quarter.

The combination of weak iPhone sales and a downturn in China reduced revenue 4.5% to $84.31 billion in the three months ended Dec. 29, Apple said on Tuesday. Profit fell slightly to $19.97 billion, which was helped by a tax rate that declined to 16.5% from 26% a year earlier prior to the 2017 tax overhaul.

On a per-share basis, earnings in Apple's fiscal first quarter totaled $4.18. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected per-share earnings of $4.17 and $83.97 billion in revenue.

Apple's difficult month began when it cut its sales guidance for the first time in more than 15 years, projecting revenue would come in at least $5 billion lower than expected. The company has ceded its position as the world's most valuable company to both Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in recent weeks.

Apple expects revenue of $55 billion to $59 billion for the March quarter, below the average consensus estimate of $59.98 billion, according to FactSet. Analysts expect the number of iPhones sold in the March period will decline at the steepest level in the company's history.

The company has underperformed this year relative to other technology giants, which are less dependent on China for sales. Shares of Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc. have risen this year, helping reverse some of the heavy losses the tech sector suffered late last year as revenue growth slowed and controversies over the responsibility of internet platforms intensified.

Customers have been reluctant to pay up for flagship iPhones that have risen in price by more than 50% in recent years to nearly $1,000. Demand for the iPhone XR, a lower-priced option released in October, has fallen short of the company's expectations, forcing it to slash production.

Sales of the iPhone, which accounts for two-thirds of Apple's total revenue, fell about 15% to $61.1 billion.

"They're in a bit of a midlife crisis," said Steve Milunovich, an analyst at Wolfe Research, an equity research firm. "The iPhone has matured. Patience is required."

The iPhone woes were particularly pronounced in China where Apple's total sales fell 27% to $13.17 billion. Local smartphone rivals like Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp. are increasingly releasing lower-priced, feature-rich alternatives to the iPhone. Meanwhile, WeChat, an all-in-one app for messaging, payments and more, reduces the difference between Apple's iOS and Android.

Apple also is grappling with a broader economic malaise in China, a market that accounts for a fifth of total sales. In 2018, the country's economic expansion slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three decades, as the trade fight with the U.S. exacerbated a downturn in big-ticket investments, property sales and retail business.

Those micro and macroeconomic factors in China contributed to iPhone shipments falling 22% to 11 million units during the three months ended in December, according to Strategy Analytics, a market research firm. Similar factors have cut into revenue prospects of other technology firms, including Samsung Electronics Co., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp.

The downturn in China caught Apple by surprise in November and December, Apple finance chief Luca Maestri said. He expects weak economic conditions there to continue to pose challenges for the company.

Apple also faced challenges in other markets including Europe, its second-largest, where sales fell 3.3%. Sales in the Americas, its largest market, rose about 5%.

Mr. Maestri said the strength of the U.S. dollar has increased iPhone prices overseas, making the cost of the newest handsets pricier than they are in the U.S. For example, in China, he said the yuan weakened 9% relative to the dollar, crimping sales.

"We're seeing fewer upgrades than in the past," Mr. Maestri said. He added that the company has lowered the price of the iPhone XR in China to negate the effect of currency changes, and that has helped sales.

The strong performance of Apple's other businesses accentuated its iPhone dependency. Sales of Macs, iPads, Services and other products rose by 19%. Its Mac and iPad businesses benefited from Apple's recent strategy of raising prices on new products. A year after lifting its flagship iPhone price to $999, the company raised the price of the MacBook Air by 20%, the Mac mini by 60% and the iPad Pro by about 25%.

Growth of Apple's services business slowed during the period, stoking investor concern about a business that has been a bright spot amid soft iPhone demand. The segment, which includes app store sales, streaming music subscriptions and insurance on devices, increased sales 19% to $10.88 billion, a deceleration from six quarters of more than 20% growth

The slowdown has caused some analysts to question if Apple's services can continue to grow as sales of iPhones continue to slow. Growth in sales of apps and Apple Care insurance, which account for 40% of services revenue, have historically mirrored the growth in the number of iPhones sold.

Apple said total active devices increased 8% last year to 1.4 billion, a deceleration from the more than 15% compounded annual growth rate between 2015 and 2018.

"The problem is: Is it enough to make up for what's going on with the iPhone? Probably not, especially if Apple's not adding enough new users to push the services growth," said Dan Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co., which has more than $40 million of its $21.9 billion under management in Apple.

Previous downturns in iPhone sales have intensified investor calls for more innovation. Apple has innovated, but its smartwatches, wireless earbuds and a smart speaker haven't delivered enough revenue to reduce its iPhone dependency. And efforts to push into autonomous vehicles and augmented reality aren't expected to generate revenue in the near future.

Mr. Cook this month told CNBC that efforts in the health field will emerge as Apple's most-important contribution to society.

The company last year took a big step toward turning its smartwatch into a medical device, adding new heart-monitoring and fall-detection applications. The features contributed to an uptick in Apple Watch sales that lifted revenue from the company's wearables segment 33% to $7.31 billion.

