Apple : Profit Slips 13% as iPhone Sales Continue to Slump

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. said its quarterly profit fell 13% as the tech titan continued to grapple with a slumping iPhone business and an economic slowdown in China.

Revenue edged up 1% to $53.81 billion for the three months ended June 29, an improvement from the revenue declines of the past two quarters, while profit slid to $10.04 billion from a year ago, Apple said Tuesday.

Apple offset a 12% decline in iPhone sales during the period with revenue growth in every other area of its business, including iPad and Mac. Sales from services -- a closely watched business that includes App Store sales, mobile payments and device insurance -- rose 13% to $11.46 billion in the period, the smallest quarterly increase since 2015.

The iPhone business, which posted sales of $25.06 billion, continued to weigh on results as customers hold on to smartphones longer and competition increases from rivals in China offering lower-price, feature-rich handsets.

Apple said it expects revenue in the current quarter of between $61 billion and $64 billion, above consensus expectations.

Shares of Apple rose 3.4% in after-hours trading to $215.84. Before the report, the stock fell 0.4% Tuesday to $208.78.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com