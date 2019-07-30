Log in
APPLE

(AAPL)
Apple : Profit Slips 13% as iPhone Sales Continue to Slump

07/30/2019

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. said its quarterly profit fell 13% as the tech titan continued to grapple with a slumping iPhone business and an economic slowdown in China.

Revenue edged up 1% to $53.81 billion for the three months ended June 29, an improvement from the revenue declines of the past two quarters, while profit slid to $10.04 billion from a year ago, Apple said Tuesday.

Apple offset a 12% decline in iPhone sales during the period with revenue growth in every other area of its business, including iPad and Mac. Sales from services -- a closely watched business that includes App Store sales, mobile payments and device insurance -- rose 13% to $11.46 billion in the period, the smallest quarterly increase since 2015.

The iPhone business, which posted sales of $25.06 billion, continued to weigh on results as customers hold on to smartphones longer and competition increases from rivals in China offering lower-price, feature-rich handsets.

Apple said it expects revenue in the current quarter of between $61 billion and $64 billion, above consensus expectations.

Shares of Apple rose 3.4% in after-hours trading to $215.84. Before the report, the stock fell 0.4% Tuesday to $208.78.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 315 M
Net income 2019 53 199 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 965 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 213,29  $
Last Close Price 208,78  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE32.93%964 753
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%258 883
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 776
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD88.83%3 793
FITBIT INC-11.87%1 117
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 043
