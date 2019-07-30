Log in
Apple : Profit Slips 13% as iPhone Sales Continue to Slump -- Update

07/30/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. said its quarterly profit fell 13% as the tech titan continued to grapple with a slumping iPhone business and an economic slowdown in China.

Revenue edged up 1% to $53.81 billion for the three months ended June 29, an improvement from the revenue declines of the past two quarters, while profit slid to $10.04 billion from a year ago, Apple said Tuesday.

Apple offset a 12% decline in iPhone sales during the period with revenue growth in every other area of its business, including iPad and Mac. Sales from services -- a closely watched business that includes App Store sales, mobile payments and device insurance -- rose 13% to $11.46 billion in the period, the smallest quarterly increase since 2015.

The iPhone business, which posted sales of $25.06 billion, continued to weigh on results as customers hold on to smartphones longer and competition increases from rivals in China offering lower-price, feature-rich handsets.

Apple said it expects revenue in the current quarter of between $61 billion and $64 billion, above consensus expectations. In the comparable year-earlier quarter, it posted revenue of $62.9 billion.

Shares of Apple rose 3.4% in after-hours trading to $215.84. Before the report, the stock fell 0.4% Tuesday to $208.78.

China's economic doldrums also hurt Apple, which counts on the country for about a fifth of its revenue. Sales in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, sank 4% to $9.16 billion.

Apple has reduced iPhone prices in China to be more competitive with lower-price handsets from rivals like Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp., but its share of the country's smartphone market fell 0.8 percentage point to 5.8% during the June quarter, according to Canalys, a market research firm.

Huawei has been gaining share from rivals in China, including Apple, by touting itself as the patriotic choice to Chinese consumers willing to weigh politics as they make a smartphone purchase, Canalys said. The Trump administration in May attacked Huawei, blocking sales of American technology to the Chinese smartphone giant.

"It's not a matter of if but when Apple gets hit in China," said Richard Kramer, an analyst who tracks the company for Arete Research. "They have a material brand and reputation issue to face, thanks to the Trump administration and Huawei."

Huawei on Tuesday said revenue rose sharply in the first half of the year despite its blacklisting issues with the U.S.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

