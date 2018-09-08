Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : Pulls Alex Jones's Infowars From Its App Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 07:12am CEST

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. removed Alex Jones's Infowars website from its App Store late Friday, eliminating one of the final digital platforms available to the right-wing provocateur.

The technology company took down five apps affiliated with Infowars for violating the company's app-developer guidelines, an Apple spokeswoman said. Those guidelines preclude apps that deliver content that is "offensive, insensitive, upsetting...or in exceptionally poor taste." That includes "mean-spirited references or commentary" about religion, race, sexual orientation and gender.

Infowars won't be allowed to return to the App Store, the spokeswoman said. She declined to say what Infowars content violated Apple's policies or when the company made the decision.

The removal came a day after Twitter Inc. permanently banned Infowars and its founder, Alex Jones, from its social-media platform. That followed previous content removals from Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube.

Last month, Apple helped trigger the wave of removals of content related to Mr. Jones, taking down Infowars listings from its podcast directories. But it continued to offer apps affiliated with Infowars in its store, saying it supports all points of views on its App Store so long as developers follow its guidelines.

Mr. Jones has argued that Silicon Valley is suppressing his First Amendment rights and trying to stifle conservative viewpoints.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said this week he plans to examine what the Justice Department has called intentional efforts to restrict voices on social media.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
07:12aAPPLE : Pulls Alex Jones's Infowars From Its App Store
DJ
02:54aApple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
RE
01:57aApple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
RE
12:13aTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
09/07APPLE : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods -- Update
DJ
09/07APPLE : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/07APPLE : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods
DJ
09/07APPLE : EU approves Apple's planned purchase of Shazam
AQ
09/07APPLE : EU approves Apple's planned purchase of Shazam
AQ
09/07Banks turn to espressos, dancing robots to help keep U.S. branches alive
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07REPORT : Apple discussing subscriptions for biggest papers 
09/07Apple, suppliers drop on talks of tariff impact 
09/07Goldman ups its Apple target; Apple down on tariff headlines 
09/07"Project Runway" stars Klum, Gunn head to Amazon 
09/07My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 1 Buy, 1 Sale 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 188 M
Net income 2018 58 648 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 18,89
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
EV / Sales 2018 3,56x
EV / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capitalization 1 069 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 224 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE30.77%1 068 863
NOKIA OYJ19.49%30 463
MEITU INC--.--%2 471
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%141
DORO AB-8.24%107
DIGIA OYJ28.94%94
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.