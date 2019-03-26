Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Surveillance camera is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing

(Reuters) - Split decisions on Tuesday by a U.S. government panel in acrimonious patent disputes between iPhone-maker Apple and chip supplier Qualcomm left their battle lines largely unchanged ahead of a U.S Federal Trade Commission ruling and a major trial next month.

The International Trade Commission, a government agency empowered to hear disputes over patented technology, issued a final ruling in one case that went in Apple's favour while an ITC administrative judge made a non-binding recommendation that supported Qualcomm in another.

In both cases Qualcomm Inc sought to have imports of Apple Inc iPhone 7, 8 and X models containing chips made by Intel Corp banned. Because iPhones are made overseas, banning imports would choke Apple's sales of the phones in the United States.

The two American companies have been locked for two years in a sprawling legal dispute in which Apple has accused Qualcomm of unfair patent licensing practices. Qualcomm has in turn accused Apple of patent infringement.

"Qualcomm is using these cases to distract from having to answer for the real issues, their monopolistic business practices," Apple said in a statement.

After praising the first decision in its favour, Qualcomm did not immediately comment after the second ruling. The company has contended that iPhones with Intel chips benefit from Qualcomm patents and that Apple underpays royalties.

Gaston Kroub, a patent lawyer in New York not involved in the cases, said Qualcomm's strategy at the ITC was to use the threat of an import ban to pressure Apple into reaching a settlement of all patent and antitrust claims between the companies.

"Qualcomm will be happy they got at least something, but at the end of day, with this final determination, Apple will be emboldened to think it can continue to ward off Qualcomm's attacks," Kroub said. "I don't see anything here that would impact Apple's defence strategy."

The focus moves now to upcoming skirmishes that will likely be more important. A ruling is expected soon in an antitrust case brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission accusing Qualcomm of abusing a monopoly on mobile chip technology.

A case brought by Apple making similar claims goes to trial in April in California and alleges Qualcomm seeks inflated royalties for licensing its technology in violation of antitrust laws.

After the non-binding decision in Qualcomm's favour was announced on Tuesday, Apple shares closed down 1 percent to $186.79 in regular trading, and Qualcomm closed up 2.4 percent to $58.

But the stocks reversed direction in late trading after the announcement of the binding decision that favoured Apple. Apple shares were up .73 percent and Qualcomm shares down .69 percent.

Qualcomm has filed lawsuits in the United States, China, Germany and other countries alleging the iPhone uses its technology without authorization.

Qualcomm has won sales bans against Apple in China and Germany, though the China ban has not been enforced and Apple resumed sales of phones in Germany by shipping phones with only Qualcomm chips.

But Apple has also racked up victories by having many of Qualcomm's patents invalidated, at least on a preliminary basis. And the chip supplier has been dealt setbacks in its FTC trial, where a pre-trial ruling forced it to licence its technology to other chip firms.

Of the two cases decided on Tuesday by the ITC, the ruling favourable to Apple can only be appealed to a federal court. The ruling favourable to Qualcomm faces review by the full six-member ITC, which will make a final decision.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jan Wolfe and Stephen Nellis

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.03% 186.77 Delayed Quote.19.65%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.25% 53.44 Delayed Quote.13.49%
QUALCOMM 2.40% 58 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
07:35pApple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
RE
06:54pAPPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules --2nd Update
DJ
06:41pCLARIFICATION : Apple-Streaming TV story
AQ
05:49pAPPLE HOMEPOD 2 : rumors, news, release date and more
AQ
05:13pAPPLE : Goldman's Apple pairing furthers bank's mass-market ambitions
RE
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
04:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Energy, Financial Sectors Rally
DJ
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
04:15pART AND FORM : Dancer Hope Boykin explores freedom with AirPods
PU
04:05pApple Makes Risky Jump to Other Devices to Sell Services
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 717 M
Net income 2019 53 003 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 16,58
P/E ratio 2020 14,80
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
Capitalization 890 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE19.65%889 962
XIAOMI CORP--.--%36 378
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD53.10%3 074
MEITU INC--.--%2 156
DORO AB7.47%96
DIGIA OYJ-8.42%79
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.