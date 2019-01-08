"We have been consistent for the last 18 months in making clear that we have, at various times, been in discussions with Apple about a possible resolution to our licensing dispute," a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

In an interview with CNBC earlier on Tuesday, Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies since the "third calendar quarter of last year."

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)