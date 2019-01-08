Log in
Apple : Qualcomm says Apple CEO's comment "misleading"

01/08/2019 | 10:08pm EST
A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai,

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's comment that there was no recent settlement discussions between the iPhone maker and the chipmaker were "misleading."

"We have been consistent for the last 18 months in making clear that we have, at various times, been in discussions with Apple about a possible resolution to our licensing dispute," a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

In an interview with CNBC earlier on Tuesday, Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies since the "third calendar quarter of last year."

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.91% 150.75 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
QUALCOMM -0.87% 55.95 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
