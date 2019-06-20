Apple : Recalling Some Older Model MacBook Pros for Overheating Risk

By Stephen Nakrosis



Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Thursday it issued a recall for "a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units" that could possibly overheat and cause a fire safety risk.

The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, Apple said, and the battery in affected units could overheat. Apple will replace the battery free of charge and service could take one to two weeks.

Apple said MacBook owners can bring their computer to an Apple retail store or an authorized Apple service provider, or arrange mail-in service by contacting Apple support.

MacBook owners can visit support.apple.com and enter their unit's serial number to see if they are eligible for repairs.

