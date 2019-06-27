Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Recalls 432,000 MacBook Pro Laptops Due to Faulty Batteries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 11:19am EDT

By Chris Wack

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is recalling 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers due to faulty batteries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the batteries in the recalled laptop computers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The agency said Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation. The laptops were sold nationwide from September 2015 through 2017.

The recall involves 432,000 units.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
11:19aAPPLE : Recalls 432,000 MacBook Pro Laptops Due to Faulty Batteries
DJ
12:23aJAPAN DISPLAY : to receive $100 million investment from Apple, says report; shar..
RE
12:05aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Truce Emerging Fro..
DJ
06/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Logs Longest Losing Skid In About 7 Weeks
DJ
06/26APPLE : U.S. Supreme Court's business-friendly reputation takes a hit
RE
06/26APPLE : buys more self-driving car technology in latest deal
AQ
06/26Trump suggests EU out of line in suing U.S. tech firms
RE
06/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Paschi, H2O, Fiat, Huawei
06/26APPLE : Pay Now Available to Bank of Cyprus's Customers
AQ
06/26APPLE : Pay is finally rolling out to users in Slovakia
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 453 M
Net income 2019 53 283 M
Finance 2019 99 072 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,80
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 919 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE26.66%919 295
XIAOMI CORP--.--%30 159
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD57.08%3 074
MEITU INC--.--%1 359
DIGIA OYJ9.12%94
DORO AB-2.05%86
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About