Apple : Recalls 432,000 MacBook Pro Laptops Due to Faulty Batteries

By Chris Wack

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is recalling 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers due to faulty batteries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the batteries in the recalled laptop computers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The agency said Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation. The laptops were sold nationwide from September 2015 through 2017.

The recall involves 432,000 units.

