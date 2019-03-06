Log in
Apple : Releases Annual Supplier Responsibility Progress Report

03/06/2019 | 12:58pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday released its 13th annual Supplier Responsibility Progress Report, detailing environmental and educational initiatives undertaken by the company.

Apple said all final assembly sites for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod have been UL certified Zero Waste to Landfill.

The company also said its clean water program was expanded to 116 suppliers, which resulted in 7.6 billion gallons of water being saved in 2018. The company also worked with suppliers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 466,000 annualized metric tons.

Apple said it is also working to expand educational opportunities among their suppliers' workers. As of 2018, 17.3 million supplier employees have been trained on workplace rights, the company said, and 3.6 million have received advanced education and skills training. Apple said more than 250,000 supplier employees in China and India received health education in 2018.

The company built on existing educational and career-building programs for supplier employees last year by adding courses that include App Development with Swift. The program's first participants created more than 40 apps, ranging from workplace tools to games.

"In everything we do, people come first," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "We are constantly raising the bar for ourselves and our suppliers because we are committed to the people who make our products possible as well as the planet we all share. This year, we're proud to give more people an opportunity to advance their education."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

