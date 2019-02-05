Log in
APPLE (AAPL)
Apple : Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- Update

02/05/2019 | 05:43pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

Apple Inc. said Tuesday that its retail chief Angela Ahrendts is leaving the company in April after more than five years in the role.

Ms. Ahrendts came to Apple in 2013 after serving as chief executive of the British luxury brand Burberry Group PLC. The technology giant said she is leaving "for new personal and professional pursuits." Ms. Ahrendts will be succeeded by the company's vice president of people, Deirdre O'Brien, who has been with Apple for three decades.

The company said Ms. O'Brien will remain head of human resources, and her official title will be senior vice president of Retail and People. She will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook.

Apple operates several online stores and 506 retail stores on five continents.

"The last five years have been the most stimulating, challenging and fulfilling of my career," Ms. Ahrendts said in a statement. "Through the teams' collective efforts, Retail has never been stronger or better positioned to make an even greater contribution for Apple."

--Josh Beckerman contributed to this article.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 638 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
P/E ratio 2020 13,23
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 807 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE8.56%807 492
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.91%2 135
MEITU INC--.--%1 398
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%223
DORO AB11.86%102
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
